First nor’easter of season arrives, but Boston area is expected to be spared the worst of it. Follow live updates.

Some parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are forecast to receive up to a foot of snow or more. The storm is expected to bring gusty winds and accumulating snow, but forecasters don’t foresee this being a blockbuster event.

The first nor’easter of the winter is barreling down on New England, expected to bring heavy snowfall to much of the region before the storm tapers off this evening. In preparation for the severe weather event, state officials have warned of treacherous travel conditions, while power companies have readied their crews for potential outages.

January 7, 2024

Here are the advisories and warnings in place in Massachusetts — 7:40 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

The National Weather Service has issued the following warnings and advisories into effect in Massachusetts as a nor’easter moves through New England.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for:

Eastern Essex, Western Essex, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Central Middlesex, Northern Middlesex, Western Hampshire, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden, and Eastern Hampden counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for:

Suffolk and Eastern Norfolk counties, including the cities of Boston and Quincy

Portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Plymouth and Bristol counties

A gale warning is in effect for:

Coastal waters from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to the Merrimack River

Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary

Coastal waters from Provincetown to Chatham to Nantucket

Coastal Waters extending out to south of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket

Vineyard Sound, Buzzards Bay, and Boston Harbor

A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for:

Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket Counties

Here’s what officials recommend if your power goes out — 7:20 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

As a powerful storm moves through New England, many have already lost power. In case it happens to you — or it already has — here are the steps that Massachusetts officials recommend you take.

What you should do during an outage:

Keep monitoring the media and alerts from officials for emergency information.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

Call 911 in the case of an emergency, including for downed power lines.

Call 211 to obtain shelter locations and other disaster information.

Check for current power outages in the region. Here’s our map

Call your utility provider to report outages and ask about restoration information. Do not call 911 for this information.

Stay away from downed power lines.

If a traffic light is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Take safety precautions when using space heaters and fireplaces to heat your home.

Use generators and grills outside. Their fumes contain carbon monoxide.

Try to use flashlights instead of candles.

Keep food cold outside in a secure location.

Unplug sensitive electronics to avoid power surges when the power is restored.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who may need assistance.

Up to 8 inches of snow has fallen so far in Massachusetts — 7:00 a.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

As of 7 a.m., up to 8 inches of snow had fallen on parts of Massachusetts from the nor’easter slamming New England. The highest snowfall reports so far were coming in from Worcester, Middlesex, and Essex counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snowfall reports include:

Charlton, Pepperell — 8 inches

Fitchburg — 7.5 inches

Methuen — 7 inches

Plainfield — 6 inches

Sterling — 5.5 inches

Framingham — Nearly 4 inches

Meanwhile, the Providence area was getting anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

Less snow is now expected for the Boston area — 6:40 a.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

Boston and the rest of Suffolk County are now expected to get less snow — about 2 to 5 inches total accumulation by the time the storm moves out Sunday night. The region had been forecast to receive 6 to 8 inches.

The National Weather Service in Norton early Sunday downgraded the winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory for the Boston area and the eastern portions of Norfolk County. The advisory is in effect through 1 a.m., Monday.

A snowy day awaits Patriots fans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium — 6:30 a.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

Sunday’s Patriots game will be noteworthy on many levels, but the impending nor’easter will undoubtedly be up there in terms of impact on both the players and fans.

There may be a slowdown in snow on Sunday morning, but the snowfall is forecasted to pick up again later in the morning and continue into the late afternoon. The Patriots are set to play the Jets in their final game of the season at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

Read the full story.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals across New England so far — 6:15 a.m.

By John Hancock, Globe Staff

See town-by-town snow totals reported by the National Weather Service over the last 48 hours. Snowfall accumulation is reported to the National Weather Service by various sources, including airports, trained spotters, the general public, and cooperative weather observers. In some instances, totals are reported for individual neighborhoods or airports rather than towns.

Check out the map and list of locations here.

State prepares for winter’s first nor’easter — 6:00 a.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

Massachusetts for the winter’s first nor’easter sd state officials warned of treacherous travel conditions and power companies readied crews for outages caused by felled wires.

Forecasters predict the storm will pummel the region with a one-two punch of strong, gusting winds and heavy, wet snow, but it shouldn’t be a record breaker.

The storm is expected to dump as much as 15 inches of snow in central and western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and bring wind gusts that could hit 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Read the full story.

These Mass. communities have declared snow emergencies and parking bans — 5:40 a.m.

By Adam Sennott, Globe Correspondent

Communities across Massachusetts announced parking restrictions ahead of the weekend snowstorm that could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the state.

See the list here.

Here’s how much snow the region is expected to see by Sunday night — 5:20 a.m.

By Marianne Mizera, Globe Staff

Some parts of the region, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are forecast to get up to nearly a foot of snow by Sunday night.

Here’s what the latest maps show.

Track the storm using our real-time radar — 5:00 a.m.

By John Hancock, Globe Staff

As the storm continues to move across New England, our real-time tracker lists which weather alerts are in effect and provides a radar of its path.

Use the tool here.



