See photos and videos as winter storm moves through New England

New Englanders are no strangers to the fluffy white stuff. Yet as the first storm of the season descended on the region, bringing heavy snow that continues to accumulate, many flocked to social media to post pictures of the wintry scene outside their doors.
As of Sunday morning, some locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had already recorded 8 inches or more of snow — and the flakes are expected to continue to fall until later in the evening. In some communities, the snow had already blanketed entire backyards, covered roads, and resulted in bent tree limbs. More damage is likely as the storm continues.
See photos and videos of the storm:
Our @GilletteStadium snowman now has a mouth! @boston25gene @ksullivannews @ShiriSpear @bostonTVguy @boston25 pic.twitter.com/rnDElYN6YM— Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) January 7, 2024
Their first snow! What a surprise for them this morning! pic.twitter.com/V3uRBAr5Gr— wellmabk.bsky.social (@wellmabk) January 7, 2024
I found my yardstick! #mawx 6.75 inches in #Worcester— Warren Lavallee (@WarrenLavallee) January 7, 2024
✡️ @ShiriSpear 🕎 @Met_CindyFitz 🌅 @MattNBCBoston 🌷 @7News 🌻 @wbz 🌹 @VickiGrafWX 🌄 @WxManAJB 🌅 @HarveyWCVB 🌞 @MelanieBlackWx 🌷 @JaisolWX 🌻 @kellyannwx 🌹 @sarahwroblewski 🌅 @jreineron7 🌞 @BOS25Weather 🌩️… pic.twitter.com/IXvaec9XYG
The quintessential New England town after a fresh snowfall #mawx— Warren Lavallee (@WarrenLavallee) January 7, 2024
✡️ @ShiriSpear 🕎 @Met_CindyFitz 🌅 @MattNBCBoston 🌷 @7News 🌻 @wbz 🌹 @VickiGrafWX 🌄 @WxManAJB 🌅 @HarveyWCVB 🌞 @MelanieBlackWx 🌷 @JaisolWX 🌻 @kellyannwx 🌹 @sarahwroblewski 🌅 @jreineron7 🌞 @BOS25Weather… pic.twitter.com/fKrJCdMzCe
[650 AM] Heavy snow falling in Westborough with a Storm Total up to 8.3”. Some large branches down from the wet snow. Temp dropped from 32 to 26 within the last 30 minutes. @NWSBoston @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/9GPh4cT0sa— Hayden Frank (@Hayds1221) January 7, 2024
Up to 7.5/8” here in Leominster! @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/nqQoVSu8q3— Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) January 7, 2024
A look at conditions along the coast in #Winthop this morning.@ShiriSpear— Boston 25 News (@boston25) January 7, 2024
Credit: Heather Famico
Latest storm updates here:https://t.co/s8Yn2D9E74 pic.twitter.com/hu82N2WMbz
Look at the branches bending 😬 https://t.co/lz7J6jNG78— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) January 7, 2024
The must be how Frosty felt when he started to melt. #riwx #rhodeisland #snowaccumulations pic.twitter.com/0BbNmx1eRO— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) January 7, 2024
Good morning Merrimack Valley ❄️#WBZ pic.twitter.com/Fz4OKLg7da— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 7, 2024
happy Sunday. I hope you have a great day. It’s a winter Wonderland in New Hampshire. That’s my recording studio hiding in the background ! I’m heading out to do some snow removal! Keep that positive attitude of gratitude. Do some walking and stay hydrated. LETS GO! 👊🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3BQsCTTyI— Gary Hoey (@garyhoeyband) January 7, 2024
Our first Massachusetts snow! pic.twitter.com/3g64GGfJvx— Sharon Vinci (@SharonVinciHR) January 7, 2024
This morning in Hudson Mass. pic.twitter.com/WL0pCjKEzT— anne 🐈🐈☘️ (@skeeter923) January 7, 2024
@Met_CindyFitz Good Morning Cindy, in Salem NH 1 foot of snow has fallen. Still snowing temperature currently 22 degrees pic.twitter.com/BUKWfFuLtq— Keith Stramaglia (@firehse) January 7, 2024
It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! ❄️— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) January 7, 2024
📍@GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/fBq7RgO4QA
Good morning to everyone, including those of us who woke up to snow. 7” so far in our region, and still falling. Due to continue for another 8 hours. pic.twitter.com/wJcjFCwhhC— Dr N🎄cola Parry (@VetPathophile) January 7, 2024
