See photos and videos as winter storm moves through New England

New Englanders are no strangers to the fluffy white stuff. Yet as the first storm of the season descended on the region, bringing heavy snow that continues to accumulate, many flocked to social media to post pictures of the wintry scene outside their doors.

As of Sunday morning, some locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had already recorded 8 inches or more of snow — and the flakes are expected to continue to fall until later in the evening. In some communities, the snow had already blanketed entire backyards, covered roads, and resulted in bent tree limbs. More damage is likely as the storm continues.