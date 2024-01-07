fb-pixelSee photos and videos as winter storm moves through New England - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

See photos and videos as winter storm moves through New England

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated January 7, 2024, 10 minutes ago
The scene in Lexington center at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.Kenneth Singletary

New Englanders are no strangers to the fluffy white stuff. Yet as the first storm of the season descended on the region, bringing heavy snow that continues to accumulate, many flocked to social media to post pictures of the wintry scene outside their doors.

As of Sunday morning, some locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire had already recorded 8 inches or more of snow — and the flakes are expected to continue to fall until later in the evening. In some communities, the snow had already blanketed entire backyards, covered roads, and resulted in bent tree limbs. More damage is likely as the storm continues.

See photos and videos of the storm:

Alvaro Rodriguez cleared the snow outside of his workplace in Lawrence. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.

