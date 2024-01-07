Mass gun violence vexed the leading Republican candidates. When it came to gun laws, they did little to stop it.

Haley spoke of a 2016 elementary school shooting in Townville, S.C., that left one 6-year-old dead. “I was at the hospital with his parents the night he was shot,” Haley said. “The gravity of what that was is something I will never forget.”

“When I became governor, it was on the heels of the worst school shooting that we had in the history of the state,” DeSantis said, referring to the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 14 students and three members of the staff.

WASHINGTON — Hours after the Thursday school shooting in Perry, Iowa, left a sixth-grader dead, former governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida took the stage at back-to-back CNN town halls and said that mass shootings had shaped their own governorships.

Advertisement

Then they each summarily dismissed the need for any new gun restrictions, calling instead for mental health interventions and more school security.

“We could go and take away a certain kind of gun today, and that would make you feel better today,” Haley said. “But, a week from now, there’d be another shooting.”

No Republican running for president has made mass gun violence a central part of their campaign. But the tragedy in Perry nudged the issue, at least temporarily, into the spotlight in a state that is just days away from kicking off the presidential nominating process.

And it highlighted a key commonality across the Republican field, one that reflects a grim reality of governing today: All three leading candidates, including former president Donald Trump, have led their states or the country during mass shootings and their aftermath. They did little or nothing, however, to implement new gun safety laws. One gun safety measure implemented by Trump, a regulatory ban on bump stocks that has been tied up in the courts, has become one of his few vulnerabilities on the right.

Advertisement

“Their political careers have taught them that … the line they’ve used in the past, the approach they’ve used in the past, is not going to cost them politically,” said Jennifer Carlson, a professor at Arizona State University who studies the politics of guns in America. “That’s a powerful lesson, and is that on the Republican Party? Or is that on American voters?”

In addition to the Townville shooting, Haley was governor of South Carolina in 2015, when a white supremacist joined a Bible study at a historically Black church and murdered nine Black churchgoers. Haley wrote later that the experience left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She drew national praise for her response to that shooting, which included her support for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds. But Haley opposed expanding background checks, and the state did not strengthen its gun laws following the massacre. Earlier in her term, she touted her support for increased mental health funding.

As a candidate, she has expressed opposition to red flag laws, or state measures that allow law enforcement to take guns away from individuals deemed dangerous, and often garner bipartisan support.

Haley’s answer on Thursday angered some advocates of new gun safety measures, especially after the Biden campaign used X to highlight her suggestion that passing new laws would do little more than make people “feel better.”

Advertisement

“I want to pass common sense gun reforms to stop parents from visiting children at the cemetery because of gun violence,” said Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a student who was murdered in Parkland, in a post on X.

Her comments on Thursday were similar to those she made after a March school shooting in Tennessee left six people, including three children, dead, in which she ruled out support for new gun laws.

“It’s gotten to the point where opposition to gun laws is pretty much a litmus test for proving you’re a good, ultra-conservative Republican,” said Robert Spitzer, an emeritus professor at SUNY Cortland who has written six books on gun policy. “They’ve in essence learned the lessons, especially for Haley and DeSantis, of pushing the issue aside, not talking about it.”

DeSantis, who has signed bills increasing school safety and mental health funding, has pushed to loosen his state’s gun laws. Earlier this year, he signed a bill allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and he argued on the campaign trail with a voter who blamed him for a racist mass shooting in Florida in August. He opposed expanding Florida’s red flag law to other states when asked about doing so in the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, in which 18 people were slain last fall, saying more people should be institutionalized instead.

On Thursday, he called for the loosening of a post-Parkland measure that instituted a three-day waiting period before people are allowed to buy rifles or shotguns.

Advertisement

“People that go, law-abiding citizens exercising their rights, you shouldn’t have to be on a mandatory waiting period,” DeSantis said. “Instant checks will do the job.”

Trump did not appear at a CNN town hall on Thursday, although he has frequently articulated opposition to new gun restrictions during his presidential campaign.

“If you look at Chicago, Chicago has the single toughest gun policies in the nation. They are so tough, you can’t breathe; New York, too, and other places also. All those places are the worst and most dangerous places, so that’s not the answer,” Trump said in a CNN town hall of his own in May.

His presidency was marked with painful mass shootings, including the one in Parkland, the 2017 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 60 people, the racist killing of 23 people in a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, and another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, hours later.

One of the most remarkable moments of his presidency was when he held a televised meeting with victims and family members of those killed in Parkland, and promised to expand background checks, seize weapons from dangerous people, and raise the age for buying some guns. He relented days later after meeting with gun lobbyists. He continued to flirt with certain gun restrictions. After the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Trump used Twitter to call for expanded background checks, although he never enacted them. Privately, he reportedly told advisers he wanted to do something about assault rifles, according to The New York Times, but they said that any such action would cause him to lose re-election.

Advertisement

His administration did, however, attempt to ban bump stocks, a device that increases the firing capacity of semi-automatic weapons. As a candidate, he has worked to distance himself from that regulation, the legality of which is currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

“The bump stocks are actually a very unimportant thing,” Trump said in May.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.