Who was the mysterious woman buried alone at the pet cemetery?

Calling that morning, on Jan. 29, 2020, was Bruce Johnson, a lawyer from New York, who had in his possession the cremated remains of a woman named Patricia Chaarte. Chaarte had died at her home in Mexico, at the age of 92. In her will, she had requested that her ashes be interred at Hartsdale Pet Cemetery, just north of New York City.

In all that time, after all those burials, there was only ever one request, a few years ago, that gave him pause.

Ed Martin III was 14 years old when he began working at his father’s pet cemetery, and in the decades since, he has tended to the graves of innumerable dogs, many cats, flocks of birds, a few monkeys, a lion cub, a Bengal tiger and countless other creatures from every corner of the animal kingdom.

Advertisement

She had no next of kin. The executor of her estate was not a family member or friend, but merely another lawyer at the firm. There were no further instructions.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The thought of burying a human at a pet cemetery, for Martin, 57, was not in itself particularly confounding. Alongside the 80,000 or so animals currently interred at his family’s graveyard are approximately 900 people who wished to rest eternally with their pets.

But this case felt different. Chaarte, in death, seemed so alone.

“Please let me know what is involved in purchasing a place of rest for the decedent, and then we will probably arrange to have the remains shipped directly to you,” Johnson wrote, with lawyerly formality, in an email later that day. “There will be no funeral or burial ceremony.”

Sitting at his desk, Martin felt both bewildered and sad. Who was this woman who had died more than 2,000 miles away? Why would she be laid to rest at a pet cemetery, all alone?

Advertisement

His job, Martin believes, contains elements of therapy. He has heard so many people over the years confess, with some guilt, that they struggled more with the deaths of their pets than with those of their parents.

But there was no one around to grieve for Chaarte. So on an unseasonably warm March day, Martin walked her ashes himself to a vacant plot in the cemetery. He watched as the foreman and supervisor plunged their shovels into the hard ground.

Martin had no idea who this woman was, but he grew emotional as her urn was lowered into the earth. The men stood in silence, and Martin, so accustomed to comforting others, whispered some words of comfort to himself.

The soil was restored. A small, gray headstone was installed. As a business matter, Chaarte’s file was closed.

And yet his questions about her — about who she was, what she was doing there — still hung in the air.

Among the things Martin did not know was that, down in Mexico, there was a small clique of friends who loved Chaarte, missed her and remembered her fondly.

She was a voracious reader, ace crossword puzzler and heavyweight Scrabble player. She smoked constantly (Camels), drank enthusiastically (Dewars with one ice cube) and was in love with peanut butter (sometimes straight out of the jar). She was profane. She had an irreverent streak.

She was born Patricia Lou Bassett in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 1928. Her parents divorced when she was a baby, and she was raised by her mother and, later, a stepfather. After graduating from Paseo High School, in Kansas City, with the class of 1944, she moved to New York City to cultivate her career in illustration.

Advertisement

The city provided her a platform to find herself. She only realized well into adulthood, for instance, that she was gay. Around that time, a friend named Wendy Johnson became a love interest, then a longtime girlfriend. The two also became business partners, opening a needlepoint shop on the Upper East Side called 2 Needles.

In the early 1990s, Chaarte and Johnson retired and moved to San Miguel de Allende, a picturesque city about 200 miles northwest of Mexico City that had long been a haven for expatriates.

As Chaarte grew older and her health declined, she became a begrudging, yet diligent, member of a local gym.

“Why the heck am I not dead yet, Janis?” she would say, in slightly more profane terms, as a sort of ritual greeting to her trainer and longtime friend, Janis McDonald.

McDonald described Chaarte, lovingly, as a curmudgeon. She had the hard shell of a New Yorker. But inside, there was something else, something only her closest friends glimpsed in those moments when she let herself become vulnerable.

It was a sadness born of something deep in her past.

On a summer night about a year and a half after Chaarte’s death, McDonald was looking at a photograph of her friend on her mantel at her home in San Miguel de Allende.

Advertisement

For months, McDonald had been working with Johnson, the lawyer, to settle Chaarte’s will.

Although McDonald and Johnson had never met, they had developed a warm rapport. McDonald decided spontaneously to snap a photograph of the frame on her mantel and email it to Johnson.

McDonald loved the picture, which shows Chaarte holding a baby boy.

“I thought you might get a kick out of a photo of Patricia and her son,” McDonald wrote.

Soon, he and McDonald were on the phone. He asked her if Chaarte indeed had a son. She replied that Chaarte did. He told her that they needed to find him.

“He’s dead,” McDonald said.

She assumed Johnson had known all this. After all, she wondered, hadn’t Chaarte and her son been buried together?

Dana Bassett was born in 1954, though his mother — Chaarte — had not planned on getting pregnant. She had no relationship with the father and had decided to get an abortion. But when she arrived for her appointment, she found that she could not go through with it.

“So she fled, literally,” said Melanie Nance, a longtime friend. “She decided, ‘Well, I’m just going to have this baby.’”

Chaarte raised Dana alone in downtown Manhattan, worrying always about whether she could keep him out of trouble. She showered him with love. It never felt like enough.

That anxiety, in part, led her to marry a friend, Abner Chaarte, when Dana was young. She thought, according to friends, that her son needed a father figure in his life. The marriage did not last very long. But the friendship endured, and she kept his last name.

Advertisement

Despite her efforts, Chaarte’s fears were realized: Dana, who kept his mother’s maiden name, succumbed to the worst influences around him. He was 14 when heroin entered his life. Slowly, he slipped away. His mother tried sending him to rehab, but to no avail. A few years later, he died of an overdose.

Dana’s life was cut agonizingly short. Chaarte’s crawled on, shattered. In her 60s, she prepared finally to leave New York, the place she had called home for most her life. She would leave her son behind, yet she did not want him to be alone.

So on Jan. 23, 1989, she buried his ashes at Hartsdale Pet Cemetery. He would rest there with two beloved, deceased pets as his companions. Chaarte’s partner, Johnson, later purchased a plot there, too.

In Mexico, far from the locus of her imperishable pain, Chaarte found moments of peace. But near the end, she thought increasingly about her son. “If I die, one of my dreams would be to be with my son,” she told Isaac Uribe, a friend in Mexico.

“You may recall that you buried the cremated remains of Patricia Bassett Chaarte at your cemetery last year at our request,” Johnson, the lawyer, later wrote to Martin. “I was just told by a close friend of Ms. Chaarte that her son’s ashes were also buried at your cemetery after he died as a teenager in the mid-1970s.”

Johnson passed along the boy’s name, Dana Bassett, and Martin, who had previously only searched for the name Chaarte, went digging in the cemetery’s records, eventually discovering that Bassett had been buried three decades ago.

Martin left his office, made the short walk downhill to the gravesite, Plot L832, and placed his hand on his chest.

There on the grass was a small, granite headstone. It was jet black. It displayed the names of a dog, Jackie Paper, and a cat, Puff the Magic Dragon. Above those was the name of the boy, Dana Brooks Bassett. And engraved below that was the name Patricia — Chaarte’s first name — in block letters. She was meant to be there. She had been there, in a way, all along.

He knew nothing, still, of the circumstances of Chaarte’s bittersweet life. But the mystery that had shadowed him was finally resolved.

Amid these new revelations, Johnson laid out a few options, including leaving the graves as they were. They had, after all, fulfilled the request laid out in the will. But for Martin, there was only one thing to do.

So on Aug. 19, 2021, 569 days after the first confounding phone call, he walked out of his office to finish, finally, what he had come to see as his solemn duty.

On that overcast morning, Martin and two employees extracted Chaarte’s remains from the plot where they had been buried the year before. Together, they walked the ashes some 50 yards along an uphill path to the grave where her son had been waiting for more than 30 years, and consigned them again to the earth.

Martin did not know who Chaarte and Bassett were. He did not know the particulars of their lives. But he knew they should be together. And now they were.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.