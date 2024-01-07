After a rough start, BC High boys’ hockey has put it together, as evidenced by an upset of top-ranked Xaverian

Mikey McClory scored with 1:05 remaining in the third period for the No. 16 Eagles (3-4-0). He won a battle in the corner, then peeled back in front of the net to convert a feed from junior Sonny Christian. McClory finished with a goal and two assists.

Since then, the Eagles have won three straight. The latest? A 3-2 victory in the final minutes to topple No. 1 Xaverian in a Catholic Conference showdown at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree.

“He’s not big in stature, but he’s big in effort and big at heart,” BC High coach John Flaherty said. “He competes on every puck . . . he might be [5 feet 6 inches], but he plays like he’s 6-5.”

The Eagles scored two first period goals, with Colin Murphy converting on the power play before Christian doubled the lead in the final minute of the frame. But the Hawks (6-1-0) battled back and tied the score in the second period.

Freshman goalie Drew Karlovits finished with 19 saves for BC High.

Flaherty was never concerned about the early-season losses. The Eagles’ loaded schedule included matchups with top-ranked foes Don Bosco (NJ) and Notre Dame (CT), as well as matchups with some of the Bay State’s best: No. 2 St. John’s Prep and No. 8 Arlington.

But using a 2-1 win over Central Catholic at the Pete Frates Classic as a turning point, the Eagles have flipped their results. After taking down Natick on the road during the week, they turned their attention to the state’s top team.

“We got a little confidence in winning that game and knew that we could put a string of shifts together that resulted in positive things,” Flaherty said. “Coming into today, playing the No. 1 team in the state, we knew we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. If we played the way we knew we were capable of, we’d have a chance.”