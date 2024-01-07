All signs point to Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater calling it a career

In the end, it all seemed to indicate Slater will be retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL.

The 38-year-old special teamer had plenty of friends and family in attendance, including his Hall of Fame father, Jackie. Teammates donned pregame hoodies that celebrated Slater’s career. There was his muted tone in the postgame press conference, as well as his decision to spend time on the field taking pictures with his family after everything was done.

While he wouldn’t say as much after the contest, everything that happened before, during, and after Sunday’s regular-season finale seemed to point to the fact that the Patriots’ Matthew Slater played his final NFL game against the Jets.

Advertisement

“I’ll talk about that another day. I just want to express my thanks to the guys today,” he said when asked if Sunday was his last game. “I was very appreciative of all the love and support that I received this whole season, certainly today, and this week. And I’m just proud to be part of that group.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Even though the season was what it was, to come in every day and be able to work with those guys … it really meant a lot to me.”

A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2008 — he was part of the same Patriots’ draft class as reported coach-in-waiting Jerod Mayo — Slater found a niche as a special teamer and quickly became one of the best in the league, winning three Super Bowls. Along the way, he garnered respect throughout the league for his playing style, as well as his leadership.

“To watch his growth from when he was a rookie coming out of UCLA and trying to find a little bit of position on offense and defense and ultimately becoming as good a special teams player that has ever played this game,” coach Bill Belichick said. “His leadership and presence for the team, not just the players, [but] for the organization, the staff.

Advertisement

“He’s an inspiration to all of us.”

His teammates left no doubt as to where they stood when it came to their feelings for the 10-time Pro Bowler. Prior to the game, the entire roster wore blue sweatshirts with “The Patriot” on the front and “CAPTAIN” on the back, with the No. 18 underneath.

“I was blown away by it,” Slater said. “I never wanted anything about my experience here to be about me, so they made me a little bit uncomfortable. [But] to have the guys do that… I just … I’ll never be able to put that into words as long as I live.”

Said veteran center David Andrews: “I think we’re all better for knowing Matthew Slater.”

Offensive, one final time

The ugly 17-3 loss to the Jets was an appropriate final act to a ghastly offensive season.

The Patriots had one scoring drive, a 10-play, 50-yard possession capped by a 30-yard field goal from Chad Ryland that tied the game ,3-3, with 9:32 to go in the first half.

Other than that, offensive highlights were few and far between. The Patriots had just two first downs and 69 total yards in the first half, and ended up going 1-for-14 on third down and finishing with just six first downs.

Bailey Zappe went 12-for-30 for 88 yards and a pair of interceptions, including an errant fourth-quarter toss that paved the way for a 50-yard touchdown run by the Jets’ Breece Hall that effectively ended the contest.

Advertisement

“Didn’t do enough, obviously,” Zappe said. “It’s the last one. Got to go back to the drawing board in the offseason and get ready for next year.”

Ezekiel Elliott provided the bulk of the offensive production for New England, rushing 13 times for 54 yards and catching five passes on seven targets for 27 yards.

Much like how the previous 16 games played out, the defense was competitive enough to keep things interesting for much of the afternoon. The Jets punted the ball seven times, and New York quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up going 8-for-20 for 70 yards.

Hall was the difference, ending up with 178 rushing yards on 37 carries. It was the sixth-most rushing yards allowed from a single running back in the Belichick Era.

Following Ryland’s second-quarter field goal, the Jets answered with a field goal of their own before the end of the half to take a 6-3 lead, and stacked a third field goal from Greg Zuerlein on top of that for a late 9-3 lead.

New England had a shot in the fourth quarter when Mike Gesicki stripped New York’s Ashtyn Davis after Davis picked off a Zappe pass. But after the recovery from Vederian Lowe, Zappe gave the ball right back to the Jets two plays later, setting the stage for Hall’s 50-yard touchdown run with 1:47 left in regulation that finished things.

Advertisement

“We just couldn’t make enough plays to win,” Belichick said.

Highest pick due since 1993

The loss leaves the Patriots with the No. 3 pick in April’s draft. The last time the Patriots had a selection that high was 1993, when they took quarterback Drew Bledsoe first overall … Andrews became the first member of a Patriots’ offense to play every snap over the course of a full season since guard Joe Thuney did it in 2018. “There’s a lot of luck involved in it, right?” Andrews said of his streak. “I was very fortunate not to have something major come up. So [there’s a] little rabbit foot somewhere, I guess. But I take a lot of pride in it.” … Quarterback Mac Jones headlined the Patriots’ inactive list, which also included left tackle Trent Brown (who has likely played his last game for the Patriots), running back JaMycal Hasty, tight end La’Michael Pettway, defensive end Sam Roberts, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and cornerback Joshuah Bledsoe … Belichick addressed the decision to go with Nathan Rourke as the backup instead of Jones as the No. 2 QB. “Nathan had a good week of practice, so we activated him for the second spot,” Belichick said … Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked what it feels like to get the better of a Belichick-coached team in a win that snapped a 15-game losing streak against New England. “He’s been around for a very long time, quality control, linebackers coach, and a D-coordinator, so I’ll give him credit,” Saleh said of Belichick. “If you ain’t got no haters you ain’t popping, and he’s been popping for a very, very long time. So whenever you can get a win on him, it’s always special.” … Former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler were among the notables in attendance.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.