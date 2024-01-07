NFL Black Monday live tracker: Follow along with all the firings

The most important question swirling in the league is of great interest in New England: Will Bill Belichick be out as head coach of the Patriots?

A few teams moved on from coaches earlier in the season. Some have indicated their leadership teams are staying despite a dismal season.

With the end of the NFL regular season comes Black Monday. Coaches, coordinators, and GMs are kicked to the curb as team owners look to improve upon disappointing results.

We’ll be tracking all the news and rumors from NFL Black Monday. Follow along below.

Head coach openings

Las Vegas Raiders: Former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels Former Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was canned on Halloween after sputtering to a 9-16 record in his one-and-a-half seasons working for Mark Davis. Antonio Pierce was named interim coach, and has gone 5-4.

Carolina Panthers: Owner David Tepper fired Frank Reich amid a 1-10 record in his first season with Chris Tabor taking over as interim coach. The Panthers are 2-15, having beat just the Falcons in December. The Panthers also fired quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley.

Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Staley was fired after accumulating a 24-24 record since taking over ahead of the 2021 season. The exit came after the Chargers lost, 63-21, to the Raiders in December. Giff Smith hasn’t won in the interim.

General manager openings

Las Vegas Raiders: Former Patriots executive Dave Ziegler lost his job alongside Josh McDaniels in October.

Los Angeles Chargers: JoJo Wooden took over as interim general manager after Tom Telesco was fired alongside Brandon Staley in December.

Coordinator openings

Washington Commanders: Fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in November.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in November.

Buffalo Bills: Fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in November.

Report: Ron Rivera will be fired by Washington — 7:30 p.m.

NFL Network is reporting that Ron Rivera, who has led Washington for four seasons, will be fired on Monday.

The 4-12 Commanders are wrapping up the regular season against the Cowboys. Josh Harris, who purchased the team in 2023, had indicated he would wait for the season to wrap up before making any decisions, according to NFL Network.

Saleh, Douglas not going anywhere — 6:00 p.m.

The Jets, who broke a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots on Sunday, have already made a decision about head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Team owner Woody Johnson told the New York Post last month that he intends to keep the two in their roles after New York struggled in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’s Achilles tear in the first game of the season.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” Johnson said. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.