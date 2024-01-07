What Bill Belichick said about his future after the Patriots’ loss to the Jets

“As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert [Kraft], as I do every year, at some point at the end of the season, and we’ll talk about things as we always do, I’m sure that’ll happen,” Belichick said. “But that’s about all I have to say about that right now, because there’s nothing else to talk about.”

Belichick briefly acknowledged his uncertain future at the start of his postgame press conference following Sunday’s 17-3 defeat to the Jets , before settling into his usual brief and evasive routine.

If this is it for Bill Belichick with the Patriots, his approach to his postgame addresses to the public will have persevered to the end.

Belichick was pressed twice on the issue, and defaulted to his standard answer.

“Yeah, so I just finished the game here with the Jets, put everything I had into it, and I’m disappointed in the results,” Belichick said when asked. The question came up again, and the response was similar: “I just finished the game with the Jets. I put everything I had into it this week, tried to prepare our team the best I could to play in it.”

Was the feeling leaving the field after the loss any different than any other Sunday?

“Disappointed about the way the game turned out, sure. Leave it at that.”

Belichick was also asked whether the 4-13 finish, the worst of his almost 30 seasons as an NFL head coach, had dampened his enthusiasm for the job.

“No, I enjoy coaching,” Belichick said. “Like I said, it’s a disappointing season, I covered that in the opening statement, I don’t have anything to add. That’s how I feel. I still like coaching the team, preparing the team, game planning, coaching on Sundays, but the results weren’t good and none of us are happy with those.”

The only real positive on Sunday was the reception given to Matthew Slater, a beloved 16-year Patriot and longtime captain who likely played his final NFL game.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve spoken about Matthew at length,” Belichick said. “I’d just be reiterating the same positive comments about his greatness on the field and off the field as a teammate. His work ethic, his training, his unselfishness on a daily basis, he’s just exemplary to watch. His growth from when he was a rookie and came out of UCLA, trying to find a little bit of position on offense and defense and ultimately, you know, becoming as good a special teams player as ever played this game, certainly has everything to back that up based on his long sustained success and being the targeted guy every week.

“His leadership presence in the for the team, not just the players, but the organization staff ... he’s an inspiration to all of us.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.