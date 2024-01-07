Here is a look at the Patriots’ 2024 opponents

The Patriots will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears, in addition to their divisional opponents.

New England will host the Los Angeles Rams, LA Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks, as well as the rest of the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets).

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots’ opponents for the 2024 season are finalized.

The game against Jacksonville has the potential to be at Wembley Stadium in London, as the Jaguars will play a “home game” there as part of a multi-year partnership.

Five of New England’s 2024 opponents (Buffalo, Miami, Houston, San Francisco, and the Rams) advanced to the 2024 postseason.

The official NFL schedule will be released in May.

