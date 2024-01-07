If it was his final game as Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, a man of history and accomplishment, never, never, never gave in

He’s famously chasing the late Don Shula (347 wins) to become the winningest coach in NFL history (Belichick has 333). He donated his collection of football history books to the US Naval Academy in 2006. When it came time to tell his secrets to an author, Belichick favored the late David Halberstam, one of the great American history writers of the last two centuries.

Sunday in a freezing, January snowsquall, Belichick coached his 429th and possibly final game with the Patriots, a 17-3 loss to the hated Jets in a largely empty Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Belichick reportedly has one year left on a contract which pays him around $25 million annually, but reports also claim he’s had no discussions with owner Bob Kraft regarding his future. The two are scheduled to meet Monday, a session which is expected to include Kraft’s combustible/fortunate son, Jonathan (Wonder if the Krafts will bring their high chairs to the meeting to remind Bill who’s boss?)

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was a disappointing year for all of us,’’ a head-cold plagued Belichick said after the loss. " . . . As far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert as I do every year at some point at the end of the season. We’ll talk about things as we always do. But that’s all I have to say about that.’’

Swell. But this year we are not expecting the principals to emerge from their Route 1 Yalta summit singing Kumbaya and stating, “We’re on to the 2024 season.’’

Kraft is dissatisfied with his team’s 29-38 record (no playoff victories) in the four seasons since Tom Brady left and has pledged improvement to fans. Last year’s 8-9 record prompted a Kraft letter of apology to fans, but the 2023-24 Pats sunk to 4-13, the worst record in Belichick’s 24 seasons on the Patriot sideline.

Advertisement

There’s something distinctly Churchillian about Belichick’s demise here in New England. Winston Churchill, Britain’s legendary Prime Minister reached unprecedented approval ratings at the end of World War II, only to subsequently endure a humiliating election defeat and submit his resignation to the King in the summer of 1945. Churchill was just a few months shy of 71.

Here in Fort Foxborough, 71-year-old Belichick’s been the Churchill of Patriot Nation, never surrendering, and delivering a succession of finest hours, each more satisfying than the one before. Bill’s “No Days Off’’ was New England sports’ “Never Give in.’’

Traditional trimmings were in place on the day that might go down as Belichick’s last one in New England. We had the Jets in town, the same Jets that Belichick was supposed to coach when he broke his contract in the winter of the 1999-2000 season. The Jets were also the team that made room for Tom Brady when linebacker Mo Lewis blasted Drew Bledsoe with a perfectly legal sideline hit in Week 2 of the Patriots first Super Bowl winning season (2001-02).

We had snow falling — just like we did the night the Patriot dynasty was launched when Walt Coleman ruled a non-fumble on a Brady drop that would have bounced New England from the playoffs. The Tuck Rule Game, a snowy Saturday night playoff win against the Raiders in January of ‘02, was the last game ever played at old Foxboro Stadium.

Advertisement

When the Pats next played in Foxborough in September of ‘02, they were raising a Super Bowl championship banner in spanking-new Gillette Stadium and Belichick was on his way to eight more Super Bowls, five more Lombardi trophies, 16 more division flags, and 12 more AFC Championship games.

There didn’t seem to be a lot of brotherly love between Kraft and Belichick on the sideline during Sunday’s warm-ups. Kraft seemed to be making a point to shake the hands of all of his players, but got nowhere near his coach. Of course, we don’t know if they actually interacted behind the scenes. For all we know, the owner and the coach before kickoff had coffee together with Jimmy “Hotfingers” McNally in the room where the footballs are stored.

Once the game started, Belichick spent his solo sideline time scowling, squinting, and barking into his headset. Hands in pockets. No gloves.

We certainly got the Stupor Bowl/rock fight we deserved. The Patriots had two first downs in the first half, six for the game. They went 1 for 14 on third down and amassed a puny 119 yards of offense. The Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against Belichick, winning against New England for the first time since December of 2015. It’ll be hard to forget the sight of the Jets doing snow angels in the Gillette end zone. The Patriots finished 1-7 at Gillette.

Advertisement

Trailing, 17-3, with less than a minute to play, Bill was still coaching. After Bailey Zappe was sacked, setting up a Patriots’ second-and-18 from their 34, Bill called time with 50 seconds remaining.

When it ended, Belichick — bundled in winter garb from head to toe — walked onto the field, briefly embraced Jets coach Robert Saleh and injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, then pivoted toward the Patriot locker room. The Darth Vader/Michael Jackson cover made him look completely anonymous.

In that moment, he was the loneliest man in the stadium.

Asked if he had different feelings while coming off the field after this one, Belichick answered, “Disappointed the way the game turned out, sure. Leave it at that.’’

When we followed with, “Do you expect to be coaching the team here next year?’’ Belichick answered, “Disappointed with the way the game finished.

‘’ . . . I enjoy coaching,’’ he added at the end of his minimalist (five-minute) press conference. “It’s a disappointing season. I covered that in the opening statement. I don’t have anything to add. That’s how I feel. Still. I like coaching the team, coaching on Sundays, but the results weren’t good and I wasn’t happy with those.’’

There you go. Some sad words after a historically bad season.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.