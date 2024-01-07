‘It starts with him.’ The Celtics don’t take Jayson Tatum for granted, or see how anyone could

“That’s what happens when you have a guy like him,” he said, “is you take him for granted sometimes.”

Finally, the conversation shifted to Jayson Tatum, who had just dominated the game. Mazzulla smiled in an it’s-about-time way.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than four minutes had passed during coach Joe Mazzulla’s press conference following the Celtics’ 118-101 win over the Pacers on Saturday night. He had fielded questions about his team’s defense against MVP candidate Tyrese Haliburton and the lessons learned along the way. He had talked about role players such as Al Horford and Oshae Brissett.

Tatum made 14 of 23 shots, drilled eight 3-pointers and scored 38 points, along with 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Mazzulla used that sparkling stat line to amplify his point.

“If another player in the league does that, it’s all people talk about,” Mazzulla said. “And he does it and it’s like, ‘Oh, [Kristaps Porzingis] got hurt in the first half,’ and all that stuff. We’ve got to do a great job of understanding the appreciation of everybody, and it starts with him. But when you get to the point you’re as good as he is, people take it for granted, and I think that’s the ultimate compliment.”

Mazzulla was saying all of this in front of cameras and microphones while Tatum sat with his feet in an ice bucket down a hallway in the bowels of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But the coach had expressed the sentiment several times to Tatum, too.

Later that night, Tatum was asked if he agreed with his coach’s view. The two-time first-team All-NBA pick was asked if he believed his contributions are sometimes taken for granted. He certainly did not say no.

“I mean, depends on who you ask,” Tatum said. “I don’t really look for that praise, I guess, anymore. I’ve accomplished a lot in this league and I’m truly at the point where I want to get over that hump. I want to get back to the Finals. I want to help us win a championship. And what I’m doing, I may not win MVP, but just trying to help us continue to be the best team in the league and do my part. If people recognize that, they see it, then I appreciate it. But, if they don’t, that’s OK.”

It seemed that Mazzulla shared these thoughts on Tatum partly because he truly believes them, and partly because he understands Tatum has sacrificed his own stats in order to help his team win, willingly coexisting with four former All-Stars as well as Derrick White, who could become one for the first time next month.

Tatum averaged a franchise-record 30.1 points per game last season. But following his 38-point outburst Saturday he has only his second stretch this season of three consecutive games with 30 or more points.

His usage rate, scoring average, and shot attempts are all down. And the Celtics no longer crumble when he goes to the bench. Earlier in the season, their net rating was actually higher when he sat. But Boston has climbed to the top of the NBA anyway and opened up a 3½-game lead over the second-place Bucks on Saturday.

Mazzulla has seen substantial progress from Tatum, stressing that he has developed “exponentially” over the past month.

“The patience that he’s playing with on drives, his potential-assist average, his screening, his ability to know that he needs his teammates to make him better,” Mazzulla said.

“I think he’s learning not to be defined by shooting. He’s being defined by his rebounding, his defense, his communication, his screening. He’s being defined by his ability to understand that he needs the people around him if he’s going to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Tatum also believes his play has been trending upward. He said frequent individual film sessions alongside Mazzulla have helped him decipher how to be most impactful, even if that does not mean scoring.

On Saturday, for example, he referenced a pair of flare screens he set for White. A defender stuck with Tatum, and White was freed up for open jump shots. That set a few chess pieces in motion.

“They don’t know how to guard it, because they don’t want to switch, and we get two open threes,” Tatum said. “That won’t go in the stat book for me. But, then I see how they want to change up how they cover, guarding me and things like that afterward. Just playing mind games like that throughout the game and learning how I can still create opportunities for myself and my teammates.”

Of course, Tatum also provided reminders against the Pacers that he can still seize control in his more typical manner. He played confidently and purposefully, and Indiana had no answer. There will be nights when that is the Tatum the Celtics need, but he will be fluid.

“Jayson is as good as I’ve seen anyone being able to handle so many responsibilities,” Horford said. “I feel like we continue to ask and demand things from him, and he finds a way to get it done … He has a sense of reading the game and understanding it. There’s always that fine line. There are times he has to step in and take over and take us home, and that’s kind of what he did tonight.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.