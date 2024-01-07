Led by Charlie McAvoy, Bruins defensemen are enjoying an offensive awakening

McAvoy on Saturday scored his fourth goal of the season, has 26 points, and is on pace for 10-54–64, a career-best point total that would make him the first Bruins defensemen to reach the 60-point plateau since Ray Bourque in 1995-96.

Collectively, with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy leading the pace, the backline has gone from deep slumber to shaking down a little thunder.

Nearing the season’s midpoint, the Bruins’ defensemen have stirred from their protracted hibernation in the offensive zone. The boys on the blue line rolled up a collective 1-4–5 in Saturday’s 7-3 thumping of the Lightning, adding to an awakening trend in which they’ve delivered a robust 26 points across their last seven games.

McAvoy has led the way with 1-8–9 the last seven games, followed by Hampus Lindholm (0-6–6) and Kevin Shattenkirk (3-1–4). OK, they’re not the eye-popping numbers we once saw routinely from the likes of Bobby Orr, Brad Park, and Bourque, but they’re vastly better than what they delivered the first three months and could portend how the offense shifts in the second half.

Coach Jim Montgomery, in a discussion with McAvoy toward the end of the recent 0-2-2 skid, emphasized a reset on defense. The way ahead, noted Montgomery, was for McAvoy and Lindholm to focus on the ‘habits and details” that would lead them to provide stouter defense.

“I do want them, when the opportunity presents itself, to go to our offensive principles,” said Montgomgery. “I think we’ve been getting to our offensive principles before we’re in situations that it would allow — and I think [now] we’ve been doing a better job of that.”

Those better habits on defense, noted Montgomery, typically lead to improved offense.

“Because their focus has been there lately,” added Montgomery, ”it’s led to more offensive zone time. And it’s always the case, with every player, the more you concentrate on habits and details, the more offense you end up getting. Because you end up being on the right side of pucks.”

McAvoy, who turned 26 last month, has had to shape his overall game — offense and defense around the offensive void created by the retirements of centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. It’s one thing to expect the back end to make up some of the numbers, but that too easily discounts how forwards and defensemen have to work in offensive harmony.

“Those guys are 50-, 60-, 70-point guys,” mused McAvoy. “They saw the game extremely well. Sometimes you’d be manufacturing [for a goal] and it would be one elite play followed up by another elite play, followed up by another…”

The 2023-24 Black and Gold iteration, with Montgomery still searching for his 1-2 center anchors, lacks elite playmaking and scoring touch. As expected, the attack has been more north-south, albeit with impressive results.

As of Sunday morning, the Bruins were in a three-way tie for first place in league standings, knotted with the Rangers and Jets in points (54) and points percentage (.711). Simple may not be prolific or exciting, but the Bruins are about to start a four-game road trip with 29 other teams wishing they had a share of that piece of pie.

Following that talk with Montgomery, McAvoy produced three assists, tying his season high for points, in the New Year’s Eve win at Detroit.

“Yeah, but I wasn’t even looking for that,” said McAvoy. “It was more defense that led to that, you know, focusing more on defense and then somehow you get rewarded more than if you’re trying to get points.”

In the win over Tampa, McAvoy chipped in with his first goal since Nov. 18. If he’s truly going to assume the No. 1 chair once occupied by Orr and Bourque, he’ll need to score more. That will mean shooting more, something no one ever had to tell Bourque or Orr. In his 9-point stretch, he put only eight shots on net. His goal Saturday was the only shot he took.

Keep in mind, though, that Montgomery is ardently anti volume shooting. Among his noted “offensive principles” for defensemen, a Montgomery tenet is for them to keep power dry unless at least one forward is in position to make a tip or collect a rebound.

So when you’re sitting on the couch, yelling, “Shoot! C’mon, shoot … the … puck!!!!,” remember McAvoy, et al. have been conditioned to hold and read off their forwards.

McAvoy’s goal was Exhibit A. Danton Heinen, close to the right halfwall, pushed the puck to McAvoy above the near faceoff circle. When McAvoy released the puck, Trent Frederic was in the shooting lane, Heinen was scurrying toward the slot, and Matt Poitras was blitzing across the paint from the right side. People in place. Puck in the net.

McAvoy was credited with the goal, but it took the forwards executing an order for him to squeeze off the shot.

Across the league, a dozen defensemen last season collected 60 points or more. On average, they scored 15 goals on 196 shots. McAvoy’s career highs are 10 goals and 166 shots. He’s on pace for 10 goals on 128 shots. More to come, if the forwards remember to find their spots.

The Bruins, following games against the Avalanche (Monday) and Coyotes (Tuesday) will close out the first half Thursday night in Vegas. They rank 11th in the league with 130 goals, after scoring 305 last season, second to Edmonton (325).

But things are on the uptick. The Bruins have scored five goals or more in four of their last five games, including a season-high seven vs the Lightning. No surprise, the back end has been a big part of the surge. The blue liners arrived late to the party, but we’re a long way from closing hour.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.