Lions win, but Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta leaves largely meaningless finale with knee injury

The Lions will spend the upcoming week hoping LaPorta, who set an NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end with 86, is healthy enough to help them earn a second playoff victory since winning the 1957 league title.

Detroit (12-5) matched a franchise record for wins and will host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season, when it played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Sam LaPorta had a 2-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter, but later limped off the field with a left knee injury, an ominous development for the NFC North champion Detroit Lions as they closed out the regular season with a 30-20 home win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

LaPorta’s left leg was bent awkwardly after he caught a pass and was tackled by Vikings safety Josh Metellus late in the first half. The Pro Bowl player was evaluated in a tent on the sideline before being taken for further evaluation.

“It’s not as bad as it looked, but it’s not good news,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell, who opted to play all his starters even though a Cowboys’ loss later Sunday was the only way to improve Detroit’s playoff seeding from No. 3 in the NFC to No. 2. “We’ll know more [Monday]. I know it looked awful.”

Along with LaPorta’s 86 catches, the second-round pick from Iowa had 889 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Minnesota (7-10) was eliminated from playoff contention, losing four straight games and six of seven in a season stunted by Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles tendon and the team’s inability to replace him.

Nick Mullens, one of three quarterbacks to start for the Vikings’ over their final five games, lofted a 38-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson in the final minute of the third quarter and had a 42-yard pass to Jordan Addison for another score on his next possession to keep Minnesota within a touchdown.

Jared Goff, who completed 23 of 32 passes for 320 yards without a turnover, threw his second TD pass on a 70-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth. Mullens threw interceptions to Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson later, ending Minnesota’s comeback hopes. He finished 30 of 44 for 396 yards.

As usual, Jefferson did his part for the Vikings, with a career-high-matching 12 catches for a season-high 192 yards and a score. Jefferson, who missed seven games with a hamstring injury, joined Wes Chandler (1982) and Jim Benton (1945) as the only players in league history to have 1,000 yards receiving in 10 or fewer games.

Saints 48, Falcons 17 — Derek Carr passed for four touchdowns to lift host New Orleans (9-8) over Atlanta (7-10) as Tampa Bay beat Carolina to claim the NFC South. New Orleans can still back-door into an NFC wild-card spot with losses by both Seattle and Green Bay later Sunday. Carr passed for 264 yards and rookie receiver A.T. Perry caught two scoring passes to double his season total for the Saints. Jamaal Williams had a 1-yard TD run in the final two minutes after New Orleans lined up as if planning to take a knee and run out the clock. The play appeared to upset both the Falcons and Saints coach Dennis Allen. Third-round draft choice Desmond Ridder’s day was highlighted by a swing pass that Bijan Robinson turned into a 71-yard touchdown down the left sideline in the first quarter, but was marred by two turnovers.

Bengals 31, Browns 14 — Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes, Joe Mixon rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a score, and Cincinnati (9-8) beat Cleveland (11-6), which rested most of its starters already locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Jeff Driskel — signed Dec. 29 from Arizona’s practice squad — didn’t fare well against Cincinnati’s defensive regulars until the fourth quarter, when he threw two touchdown passes to David Bell. Mixon’s 1-yard TD was the 49th of his career, moving him to No. 2 on the Bengals’ all-time list behind Pete Johnson’s 64. He finished with 1,034 yards rushing, his fourth time in seven seasons topping the 1,000-yard mark. The AFC North became the first division since the 1970 merger to have all its teams finish above .500.