Loss to the Jets serves as one last indignity for Bill Belichick and the Patriots

▪ Bill Belichick and the Patriots have produced some iconic moments in the snow: The Tuck Rule Game that launched a dynasty 22 years ago; the 59-0 win over the Titans in 2009.

The Patriots finished the year at 4-13, Belichick’s worst season in 29 years as a head coach. And Sunday’s game served as one final indignity for Belichick — one more game of impotent offensive football, in front of an almost empty Gillette Stadium, with Jets players making snow angels in the end zone, and a 14-point loss to the Jets, of all teams.

For everything that went wrong for Belichick this season, at least he always could reliably beat up on the Jets, his most hated rival. Now he can’t even say that, as the Patriots’ 15-game win streak over the Jets is history. It was the Jets’ first win against the Patriots since December of 2015, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was throwing to Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall.

Now that the game and season are over, we play the waiting game. All indications, based on national reports and my sources, are that Robert Kraft will part ways with Belichick in the next few weeks after 24 years and six Super Bowl championships together. The Fox broadcast certainly treated the game as a Belichick retrospective and mentioned about 37 times that this could be his final game with the Patriots.

It would have been nice to see Belichick go out with a win over the Jets in the snow, giving him one last positive moment after producing a lifetime of memories for Patriots fans.

But it wasn’t meant to be. It was instead one last indignity in a season full of them for Belichick.

The snow was falling heavily around Bill Belichick on Sunday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

▪ The Patriots clinched an embarrassing feat, marking the first time since 1990 that they are the lowest scoring team in the NFL (tied with the Panthers at 13.9 points per game). The Patriots gained just 120 yards and six first downs Sunday, the fewest in Belichick’s 24 years.

It’s hard to put too much stock into Bailey Zappe’s performance (12-of-30 passing, 88 yards, 2 interceptions) given the conditions, similar to the 6-0 loss to the Chargers a month ago in pouring rain.

▪ Belichick wasn’t the only one to suffer indignity. The most interesting moves of the day involved players who didn’t play.

Quarterback Mac Jones began the season as the team’s franchise quarterback, and ended it as a surprise inactive and emergency third quarterback. Jones was demoted behind Nathan Rourke, who was signed just three weeks ago and has spent most of his pro career in the Canadian Football League. Jones lost his starting job to Zappe six weeks ago, but it’s hard to believe his demotion was purely football related.

There only appears to be two plausible explanations to bury Jones. One is if the Patriots know they’re going to trade him this offseason, and don’t want him to get hurt in one last meaningless game. This is plausible, although it’s not like the Patriots are going to get much more than a Day 3 draft pick for Jones in a trade.

The other explanation could be that Belichick was sending one last message — either to Jones for the poor way he handled adversity the last two years, or to Kraft for forcing Belichick to stick with Jones longer than he wanted to. Given all of the tension that has been building inside Gillette Stadium, this scenario is certainly plausible as well.

▪ The other interesting lineup move involved left tackle Trent Brown, who was made inactive for the second straight game with an illness. While it’s possible Brown has been battling a bug for two weeks — though he was taken off the injury report Friday — Belichick did say last week after the Bills loss, “We activated the players who wanted to play.”

Whether sitting out was Brown’s choice, it cost him nearly $1 million. He missed out on two game-day roster bonuses for $104,901.96 each. And by sitting out of two games, Brown lost out on a chance to earn a $750,000 incentive for playing in 65 percent of snaps this season. Had Brown played all 53 snaps against Buffalo and all 52 against the Jets, he would have finished the season at 65.6 percent. Instead he’s at 55.5 percent.

The total bill on missed wages is $959,803.92. I can’t imagine Brown is thrilled about it.

▪ All year long Belichick has been kicking on fourth and short, or sitting on the ball at the end of the half. So it was surprising to see Zappe throwing deep twice in a row with 21 seconds left in the first half. And it was surprising to see Belichick go for it in the fourth quarter on fourth and 1 from the Patriots’ 45, with Zappe throwing incomplete to Pharaoh Brown. If this was Belichick’s last game, at least he went out with an aggressive streak.

▪ Things on Sunday that were more interesting than the Patriots-Jets game: The grounds crew constantly using snow blowers to uncover markings on the field; the number of shirtless fans shown on the jumbotron; fans throwing snowballs at Breece Hall after his 50-yard touchdown; Fox announcer Chris Myers revealing that Belichick told him his first concert was Iron Butterfly in 1971, and that Belichick almost went to Woodstock in 1969.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.