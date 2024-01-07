‘It feels like home:’ Patriots’ Matthew Slater brings trademark grace, humility to what may be his final postgame podium

“Let’s talk about that another day,” Slater said. “Just want to express my thanks to the guys in that locker room today. So very appreciative of all the love and support that I received this whole season, certainly today and this week. And I’m just proud to be part of that group. Even though the season was what it was, to come in every day and be able to work with those guys really meant a lot to me.”

After 16 years, 10 Pro Bowls, three Super Bowl wins, and an immeasurable effect on the franchise, Matthew Slater is likely calling it a career after the Patriots’ season came to an end Sunday. And while he came to the postgame podium for an unusually long session with the media, he wouldn’t confirm or deny what most think is inevitable.

Slater was honored even before kickoff, with his teammates donning commemorative hoodies during warmups to celebrate their beloved captain.

“It meant a lot and I was blown away by it,” Slater said. “I never wanted anything about my experience here to be about me, so that made me a little bit uncomfortable, but to have the guys do that ... I just I’ll never be able to put that into words as long as I live so, meant a lot to me.”

Slater was drafted in the fifth round in 2008 and only played for New England, with his 239 games played second only to Tom Brady in franchise history. This season was an unusual one for him — the first time his Patriots weren’t at least in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Slater, a devout Christian who took part in the usual postgame prayer circle with players from both teams on Sunday, has a particular outlook on the newfound struggles.

“For me, I look at life as a race,” Slater said. “Paul talks about it in his writings: 2 Timothy 4:7 says, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ And I think, to me, as you’re running your race in life, there’s gonna be some some ups and downs, you’re going to fall, you’re going to fail, you’re going to succeed. You just got to keep running that race. And no matter what the people around, you may say, detractors or naysayers — you keep running that race until you get to your finish line.

“And for for these guys in that locker room, yeah, this was a part of the race where we fell, and we got to get up. And as an organization, we got to keep running. We got to find a new path, a better path, and keep running that race.”

Matthew Slater kneels in prayer with teammates and some Jets players following Sunday's loss. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Slater was asked about Bill Belichick, the only coach he’s ever played for, whose future is in doubt as a 4-13 season comes to an end.

“Without coach, I’m not standing up here talking to you,” Slater said. “He took a chance on me. A lot of people, when I got here, thought I got drafted because of my dad. So he took a chance on me and has taken a chance on me for 16 years. So I’m very grateful for that. And you know, he’s the best coach that’s ever coach this game, in my opinion, so thankful for the 16 years that I’ve had with him.”

What would Slater have said if you had read out his list of career accomplishments to a fifth-round rookie in 2008?

“I’d have called them a liar,” said Slater. “I didn’t have that expectation for myself at all, I was just, you know, I tell the story all the time. I called my dad during rookie minicamp and asked him if they can release me before I got my signing bonus.

“But you know that really my career is a testament to the goodness of God and His grace and my life, His favor. It I don’t deserve any of the credit. The people around me deserve all the credit, my wife and my family, my parents, my brother, and then God.”

Sunday’s loss was far from a fairytale ending for anyone involved with the Patriots, but Slater received plenty of love as he most likely exits stage right; from his teammates before the game, and especially from the fans throughout Sunday.

“It’s very humbling. I came here as a no name guy, fringe player for a lot of my career. Lot of you guys said I was getting cut early on. I thought I was getting cut too,” Slater said with a laugh. “But to have the fan base embrace me that the way that they have and appreciate what I do on the football field, appreciate what my teammates do on the football field is very, very humbling.

“You know, just, it’s hard to articulate. And I never thought, when I came here in 2008, 22 years old, so far from home, I never thought that I’d feel like this place was home for me. But 16 years later, it feels like home.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.