NFL playoffs: Here are all the postseason matchups that are locked in so far

With the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans Sunday, Buffalo and Pittsburgh each clinched spots in the AFC playoffs, and the Texans earned the AFC South title.

The only thing left to be determined is the AFC East winner, which will affect seeding and comes down to Bills-Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

Just one game remains in the 2023 NFL regular season, meaning all 14 playoff berths have been decided, and the NFC wild-card matchups are set.

Here’s the full playoff schedule, along with the matchups and seedings we know so far.

NFL playoff schedule

Wild-card round (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 13

Game 1: 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2: 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Game 3: 1 p.m. (TBD)

Game 4: 4:30 p.m. (TBD)

Game 5: 8:15 p.m. (TBD)

Monday, Jan. 15

Game 6: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Divisional round

There will be two games each on Jan. 20 and 21. Times and networks are to be announced.

Conference championships

Both conference championship games will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28. Time and networks are to be announced.

Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl kicks off Feb. 11 from Las Vegas and will air on CBS.

The playoff picture so far

AFC teams that have clinched

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) — AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) — AFC West division title

Houston Texans (10-7) — AFC South division title

Cleveland Browns (11-6) — playoff berth

Miami Dolphins (11-5) — playoff berth

Buffalo Bills (10-6) — playoff berth

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) — playoff berth

Up for grabs

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with a win. Dolphins clinch AFC East division title with win or tie.

AFC seedings will be finalized after the Sunday night game.

NFC teams that have clinched

San Francisco 49ers (12-4) — NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) — NFC East division title

Detroit Lions (12-5) — NFC North division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) — NFC South division title

Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) — playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams (9-7) — playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (9-8) — playoff berth

NFC bracket seedings

1. 49ers

2. Cowboys

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

5. Eagles

6. Rams

7. Packers

In the Wild Card round, the No. 5 Eagles will play the No. 4 Buccaneers; the No. 6 Rams will face the No. 3 Lions; and the No. 7 Packers will play the No. 2 Cowboys. San Francisco awaits the lowest-seeded Wild Card winner.

