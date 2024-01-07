NFL playoffs: Here are all the postseason matchups that are locked in so far

Just one game remains in the 2023 NFL regular season, meaning all 14 playoff berths have been decided, and the NFC wild-card matchups are set.
The only thing left to be determined is the AFC East winner, which will affect seeding and comes down to Bills-Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
With the Jaguars’ loss to the Titans Sunday, Buffalo and Pittsburgh each clinched spots in the AFC playoffs, and the Texans earned the AFC South title.
Here’s the full playoff schedule, along with the matchups and seedings we know so far.
NFL playoff schedule
Wild-card round (all times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 13
Game 1: 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Game 2: 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, Jan. 14
Game 3: 1 p.m. (TBD)
Game 4: 4:30 p.m. (TBD)
Game 5: 8:15 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, Jan. 15
Game 6: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)
Divisional round
There will be two games each on Jan. 20 and 21. Times and networks are to be announced.
Conference championships
Both conference championship games will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28. Time and networks are to be announced.
Super Bowl LVIII
The Super Bowl kicks off Feb. 11 from Las Vegas and will air on CBS.
The playoff picture so far
AFC teams that have clinched
Baltimore Ravens (13-4) — AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage
Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) — AFC West division title
Houston Texans (10-7) — AFC South division title
Cleveland Browns (11-6) — playoff berth
Miami Dolphins (11-5) — playoff berth
Buffalo Bills (10-6) — playoff berth
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) — playoff berth
Up for grabs
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with a win. Dolphins clinch AFC East division title with win or tie.
AFC seedings will be finalized after the Sunday night game.
NFC teams that have clinched
San Francisco 49ers (12-4) — NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage
Dallas Cowboys (12-5) — NFC East division title
Detroit Lions (12-5) — NFC North division title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) — NFC South division title
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) — playoff berth
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) — playoff berth
Green Bay Packers (9-8) — playoff berth
NFC bracket seedings
1. 49ers
2. Cowboys
3. Lions
4. Buccaneers
5. Eagles
6. Rams
7. Packers
In the Wild Card round, the No. 5 Eagles will play the No. 4 Buccaneers; the No. 6 Rams will face the No. 3 Lions; and the No. 7 Packers will play the No. 2 Cowboys. San Francisco awaits the lowest-seeded Wild Card winner.
