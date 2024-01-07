‘It’s been a long year’: What Patriots captain David Andrews said after conclusion of 4-13 season

Much of the discussion surrounding the game, which will certainly continue into the coming days, hovered over the future of coach Bill Belichick at the end of a 4-13 season.

“Yeah you know, there’s finality to everything,” Andrews said. “Obviously it won’t be the same next year and the results weren’t what we wanted this year, I think everyone knows that. But the work, the time you spend with the guys, it’s tough to see it end. It’s part of it but it’s always tough.”

Patriots center David Andrews stepped to the podium for the final time this season after a one final defeat, a disappointing 17-3 home loss to the Jets in the Foxborough snow on Sunday, on a somber day at Gillette Stadium.

“I don’t know,” Andrews said of his coach’s future. “We’ll see. I think there’s always change and there’s always turnover, and I just play the game, so I talk about the game. And that’s it.”

Did Andrews have any sort of moment with Belichick after the game?

“Shook his hand like I always do,” Andrews said.

It was a tricky afternoon for the offense in difficult conditions, as the Patriots only put up 3 points and gained just 119 yards in the defeat.

“I mean, look, we got to do a better job up front,” Andrews said. “Needed to do a better job all year. You know, I mean, look, rain, snow, ice, whatever. It’s football, you don’t control those and you got to go out there and perform, that’s what they pay us to do.”

The future of longtime special teams ace and Andrews’s fellow captain, Matthew Slater, seemed a bit more clear as Sunday looked to be Slater’s last game in the NFL.

“I’ve been asked a lot about Slate, I don’t know how many more words I can say about him,” Andrews said. “But I think we’re all better for knowing Matthew Slater. And if you’ve got to spend some time with him, which a lot of you guys in this room have, you know that to be true. So we’re all better for Matthew Slater.”

Andrews, for his part, has a year left on his deal. After a long, grueling, disappointing season, the 31-year-old doesn’t sound like he’s done yet.

“I don’t know,” Andrews said, “I think I still got something in the tank, you know, but we’ll see. I’m tired, I’m sore. It’s been a long year. I’m going to go home, go back to Georgia. I’m going to sit on my tractor with my son, take him deer hunting, and then we’ll get back to work and see where it goes from there.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.