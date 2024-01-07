2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots guaranteed top-three pick after 4-13 season

The Patriots finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, their fewest wins since 1992 and the worst performance of Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure.
Belichick’s future is still in question, but one thing is not: New England will have one of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.
The draft order is not yet finalized, but here’s how it stands entering the afternoon games in Week 18.
2024 NFL Draft order
1. Carolina Panthers (2-15) (Pick traded to Chicago Bears)
2. New England Patriots (4-13)
3. Washington Commanders (4-12)
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
5. New York Giants (5-11)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. New York Jets (7-10)
10. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
The Patriots will hold onto the No. 2 pick if the Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys, who are a 13-point favorite.
If Washington falls to 4-13, it will get the No. 2 pick based on the tiebreaker – strength of schedule. According to Tankathon.com, the Commanders have a .513 SOS; the Patriots’ is .523.
The Cardinals, who are playing the Seahawks on Sunday, have a strength of schedule of .561.
A top-three pick means New England could find a new quarterback. Top prospects Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (UNC) are expected to go in the top five, as is Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.