2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots guaranteed top-three pick after 4-13 season

The Patriots finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, their fewest wins since 1992 and the worst performance of Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure.

Belichick’s future is still in question, but one thing is not: New England will have one of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

The draft order is not yet finalized, but here’s how it stands entering the afternoon games in Week 18.