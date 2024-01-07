Patriots made a mess of the quarterback position, right to the very end

“Nathan had a good week of practice,” coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “So, we activated him for the second spot.”

Headed into the season finale against the Jets, there was little doubt who would start at quarterback. That job has belonged to Bailey Zappe since Week 12. But to list Jones as the emergency third quarterback? And instead have Nathan Rourke back up Zappe? That decision was unexpected.

FOXBOROUGH — When the Patriots announced their list of inactive players before kickoff Sunday afternoon, one name stood out as a surprise: Mac Jones.

The 25-year-old Rourke, who started his professional career in the Canadian Football League, arrived in New England just three weeks ago. He has not taken a snap in an NFL game. The chances that he actually knows the offense better than Jones are slim.

So, why go with Rourke?

If Jones was under the weather to the point it affected his availability, the league would require the Patriots to update their injury report. Perhaps Belichick wanted to preserve Jones’s trade value, should the team decide to shop him this offseason. Or perhaps he wanted to stick it to Jones one last time.

Asked about the situation, center David Andrews said, “You think I sat in those meetings and made those choices? Look, I’m not aware of what’s going on with the roster. It just is what it is.”

The decision proved to be inconsequential, as Zappe played 100 percent of the snaps in New England’s 17-3 loss. And even if Zappe did get injured, disqualified, or benched — forcing Rourke to play — the results of Sunday’s game mattered primarily for determining the Patriots place in next year’s draft order.

Still, Sunday capped a season of mismanagement at the quarterback position.

The year could not have gone worse for Jones, whom the Patriots drafted with the 15th overall pick just three years ago. He threw more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (10). He wilted under pressure. The team benched him four times before he officially lost his job.

By the time of his final outing, Jones looked like a shell of himself. His decision-making left much to be desired. His confidence appeared shot. His development came to a screeching halt.

Jones has not spoken to the media since his last appearance in a game (Week 11), but told reporters he will do so Monday morning.

Zappe, meanwhile, provided a spark for the offense in his six starts to close the season, showing that there is a place in the league for him after he was waived as part of New England’s final roster cuts at the end of training camp. His inconsistencies and physical limitations, however, project him more as a backup.

On Sunday, on a snow-covered field and amid wintry conditions, Zappe completed just 12 of 30 pass attempts for 88 yards and threw two interceptions. Seven of New England’s drives ended in three and out. Only one gained more than 30 yards.

Although Zappe exhibited better pocket awareness and movement than Jones, he still struggled to string together a complete game. He also finished the season with more interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (6).

“There’s a lot of things I got to get better at this offseason so we can come win games next year,” Zappe said, specifically highlighting the turnovers.

Belichick would not discuss Zappe in the context of next year, in part because of the uncertainty surrounding his own job status.

“Moving forward is a whole other conversation about everything,” Belichick said. “But I think he’s progressed weekly in his preparations and learned from the experiences that he’s had. As a young player in the NFL, he has a long way to go and has a long future in front of him.”

Both Jones and Zappe are under contract through the 2024 season. The Patriots have until May to decide if they are going to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’s contract, although all signs point to them declining to do so.

The possibility that both Jones and Zappe are off the 53-man roster is certainly on the table.

If the Patriots cut Jones before June 1, they create $4.96 million in dead money with no additional salary cap space. If they trade him before June 1, they create $2.17 million dead money and open $2.79 million in cap room. If the Patriots cut or trade Zappe at any time, they create $985,000 in cap space with no dead money.

The best course of action seems to be drafting one of the promising quarterback prospects and then signing a veteran to back him up.

What the Patriots can’t do, though, is make a mess of the position as they did this year. Remember Matt Corral and Ian Book? The two third-stringers that each spent less than a week in New England?

Or what about Malik Cunningham? The Patriots gave him a franchise-record amount of guaranteed money for an undrafted rookie, and proceeded to have him switch positions from quarterback to wide receiver. They felt comfortable enough to sign him to the active roster and have him back up Jones in Week 6 — when wins carried much more significance for the team — but then released him 10 days later and signed him back to the practice squad. In December, Baltimore ended up signing Cunningham to its active roster.

Based on the amount of movement at the quarterback position this season, it’s only fitting that the Patriots decided to make one last change in their final game. And that decision underscored what’s been obvious throughout the latter half of the season: The Patriots not only need to find a franchise quarterback but adequately address the rest of the room, too.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.