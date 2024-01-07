A plea to all Patriots parties involved: Whatever the decision is on Bill Belichick, make it quick

In the aftermath of a stunning 4-13 season, the question for these broken Patriots turns immediately to how they get fixed. Maybe their solution involves keeping Bill Belichick as coach. More likely it doesn’t and Belichick, with his six Super Bowl championships, his nine Super Bowl appearances, his 333 all-time victories, and his Hall of Fame résumé, just coached his last game for the franchise.

The Patriots, after one more Sunday of ugly football (this time with 3 yards and a cloud of snow), are decidedly broken. A 17-3 loss to the Jets, a team they’d beaten 15 times in a row. Six measly first downs, 119 meager total yards, indignity right to the final minutes, when multiple Jets carved celebratory snow angels in the end zone after Breece Hall’s game-clinching 50-yard touchdown run.

If a breakup is coming — and unsurprisingly, there was little clarity Sunday, with answers as clear as the snow-covered numbers on the Gillette Stadium field — here’s my one request. No, more like a plea. Please, all parties involved, make it quick. Rip off the Band-Aid and find a way forward. It’s only right to honor what’s been done here between this coach and this franchise. We didn’t expect an answer Sunday, but don’t let this drag out too long.

“I’ll address some questions on the game, as far as the future goes, I’ll sit down with Robert [Kraft] as I do every year, as we do every year, talk about the season, as we always do,” Belichick said in his opening statement. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

The partnership deserves nothing less. Whenever it happens, this should be an amicable parting, one fueled by mutual gratitude, filled with respect and featuring the acknowledgement of a job not simply done well, but done better than anyone in the history of the NFL. Before Belichick arrived in 2000, the Patriots were a perennial also-ran, glimpses of success fleeting and infrequent. When the coach correctly aligned himself with a little-known quarterback named Tom Brady over the more established Drew Bledsoe, the NFL’s history books were destined to be rewritten.

It’s a story that deserves a final chapter not fueled by sullenness and rancor such as what permeated the building back when Brady played his final game, the last before he wrote a championship second act in Tampa. Much of that was on Belichick, who has long led the league in public sullenness, from his dour postgame press conferences to his boring midweek scouting reports. Brady’s hurt feelings eventually healed and he returned to be feted earlier this season and will do so again next summer, no doubt delighting an owner who long ago described him as akin to an extra son.

There may be no such warmth between the owner and his coach, but Kraft and Belichick are two grown men who have been in this league long enough to understand that as tough as it can be to accept when something ends, there is always room to celebrate it for what it was. Whether Belichick has to consent to being “traded” to another team in a mutual parting or the Krafts (Robert and his son Jonathan) have to swallow an expensive contract payout and public blowback that would come with a straight-up dismissal, they have to find room for compromise.

So go and have your meetings Monday, find a quiet space for Belichick and his bosses to discuss all that went wrong this season, take a moment to decide if there is enough (or any) common ground left on which to build a path forward. But if, as expected, that proves impossible, if the general manager inside the coach isn’t willing to cede some personnel control, if it’s obvious the time has come, after 24 years, 17 division titles, and 13 AFC Championship games, to break up, make it clean.

What Belichick and the Patriots accomplished together shouldn’t veer toward contentiousness. Make room for appreciation instead.

As Matthew Slater said of his coach: “I saw no quit in Bill Belichick,” or as former Patriot Julian Edelman wrote on social media, “If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach,” or as veteran newcomer Ezekiel Elliott said after Sunday’s loss, “I’m sure it would be weird [to see him somewhere else]. I don’t know what’s in store, but I love playing for Bill and I’d love playing for him again.”

Yet as unbelievable as it may seem, when the postgame handshake occurred between Belichick and Jets counterpart Robert Saleh, it was Belichick who walked away toward the unknown, face covered by a mask, head covered by a hood, only his enigmatic eyes visible to the outside world. Unlike the Jets, who made an announcement weeks ago that Saleh and his coaches would return next season despite a 7-10 record and similar exclusion from the playoffs, Belichick’s future is a mystery.

“I enjoy coaching,” he insisted through a gravelly voice hardened by illness last week, when I asked him if this tough season had taken any wind out of his coaching sails. “I like coaching the team, I like preparing the team, game planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren’t good and I wasn’t happy with those.”

Fair enough. But happy with his overall Patriot tenure? No one should dispute that.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.