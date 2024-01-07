Steelers’ resurrected season to continue with playoff life after loss by Jaguars

Pittsburgh clinched a wild-card spot Sunday when the Titans upset the Jaguars, giving the Steelers (10-7) a playoff berth that seemed unlikely following a three-game skid that included home losses to the lowly Cardinals and Patriots.

Left for dead in mid-December, the Steelers are heading back to the playoffs anyway.

Coach Mike Tomlin inserted third-stringer Mason Rudolph at quarterback after getting blown out at Indianapolis on Dec. 16, and Rudolph responded by helping Pittsburgh reel off three consecutive wins over the Bengals, Seahawks, and the AFC North champion Ravens.

The Steelers will be either the sixth or seventh seed in the AFC, pending the result of Buffalo’s Sunday night game against Miami. A Dolphins win would send Pittsburgh to Kansas City next weekend, and a Bills victory would bring the Steelers to Buffalo. If Miami-Buffalo is a tie, the Dolphins will host the Steelers.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since beating Kansas City in the divisional round of the 2016 postseason. The Steelers have lost each of their last four playoff games decisively, falling to the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship game, Jacksonville in the division round in 2017, Cleveland in the first round in 2020, and Kansas City in the first round in 2021.

Pittsburgh will have to move forward without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The perennial All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate left Saturday’s 17-10 victory over Baltimore with a knee injury that is expected to sideline him indefinitely.

The Steelers have endured a topsy-turvy season that included them getting off to a 6-3 start despite getting outgained in each game. They then dropped four of five, including a loss to Cleveland on Nov. 19 that led to embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s firing two days later.

The offense momentarily perked up in a win over Cincinnati, but starting quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his right ankle in the second quarter against Arizona on Dec. 3. Mitch Trubisky took over and was largely ineffective as the Steelers fell to the Cardinals, Patriots, and Colts to fall outside the playoff picture.

Tomlin turned to Rudolph, one of the longest-tenured players on the team who had spent two-plus years buried on the bench, in search of a spark. He provided one that has propelled the Steelers back to the playoffs.

Rudolph has thrown for 719 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, with Pickett — now fully recovered from ankle surgery — serving as the backup in Baltimore.

While Tomlin said last week he would wait to decide who would get the ball should Pittsburgh’s season extend beyond Week 18, it’s almost certain that Rudolph will get a chance to continue his unlikely renaissance against the Bills or Dolphins.

Kelce, Mahomes sit for Chiefs

Travis Kelce was inactive for the Chiefs’ finale against the Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., ending the star tight end’s chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with Kansas City (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, had been downgraded to out earlier, with Blaine Gabbert making the start. The Chiefs sat several other key starters as well.

Saints win without Kamara

Leading running back Alvin Kamara, who’d been listed as questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week, was a game-day scratch for the Saints. New Orleans beat the Falcons, 48-17, at home and was awaiting its playoff fate pending the results of other games.

Henry finishes strong

Derrick Henry ran for a season-high 153 yards and a touchdown in his last game under contract with the Titans, a 28-20 win over the Jaguars in Nashville, Tenn. Henry, who turned 30 Thursday, rushed for an 18-yard touchdown and also broke off a 69-yard run.