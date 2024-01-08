This week’s TV: ‘The Sopranos’ turns 25, Jodie Foster stars in a new ‘True Detective,’ and ‘Ted’ talks

I’ll never forget watching the preview tapes — yes, VCR tapes — of the first episodes of “The Sopranos.” Certainly I, like most TV and movie fans, had already seen many takes on Mafia thugs, with violent hotheads and blood-stained car trunks. But this one, unromanticized and self-aware of its genre, was clearly different, with a mob boss in the throes of a midlife crisis and beginning therapy. (Here’s the first scene of the first episode .)

It’s hard to believe, but Jan. 10 marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “The Sopranos,” a day that triggered a seismic change in the quality of scripted television and in the way audiences approached TV. The show from David Chase was written, acted, and filmed with the sophistication of a movie, and its huge success pointed the way for other TV makers. Almost overnight it became clear that, contrary to long-held network beliefs, TV viewers didn’t need to be talked down to, that they were quite willing to embrace not-so-nice characters and unspelled-out plot turns.

It also became clear that, when presented with top-notch shows like “The Sopranos,” TV viewers were willing to venture into pay-cable channels en masse. Prior to the show, cable was still a bit of a hinterland, a place to watch movies, but in the year or two after it, cable became the place to go to find the best. The networks tried to borrow some of cable’s grit and complexity, but broadcast standards and advertiser fears got in the way. Since then, network TV has largely given up and resorted to game shows and reality franchises.

“The Sopranos” remains my No. 1 favorite TV series, for its indelible acting, its witty and often comic writing, its psychological lens, its demythologizing of mob stories, and its wise and deep take on family, both at home and at work. The show, available to stream on Max, holds up beautifully 25 years into what is certain to be a long and vital afterlife.

1. The HBO anthology series “True Detective” is back for a fourth round, and I’m hoping it’s a good one. Called “True Detective: Night Country” this time, and written by Issa Lopez, it’s set in Alaska during the dark season, when eight scientists who run an isolated research station suddenly vanish without a trace. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star as the detectives, whose relationship is strained but nonetheless productive as the case gets more mysterious with each new piece of evidence. The cast includes Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and John Hawkes, and the season will be six episodes long. (Here’s the trailer, with plenty of dark sky and white snow.) It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO and streams on Max.

Cush Jumbo in the Apple TV+ thriller "Criminal Record," premiering Wednesday. APPLE TV+

2. A pair of acting dynamos power the thriller series “Criminal Record,” which premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+. “Doctor” Peter Capaldi is a veteran detective, and Cush Jumbo of “The Good Wife” and “The Beast Must Die” is a newer member of the force. They clash when she wants to reopen an old case and he is dead set against doing that. Is he hiding something? I’m betting yes. Zoë Wanamaker is also in the cast (trailer here).

3. “Monsieur Spade” is a twist on Dashiell Hammett’s P.I. Sam Spade, portrayed most famously by Humphrey Bogart in “The Maltese Falcon” in 1941. Clive Owen’s version is Spade in retirement in the South of France, enjoying the peace, out of the biz — until the murder of six nuns at the local convent pries him out of his relaxation. Just when he thought he was out, etc. The series — trailer here — will be six episodes long, and Alfre Woodard and Dean Winters are also in the cast. The co-creators are Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Tom Fontana (“Oz”), so fingers crossed. It premieres Sunday on AMC and AMC+.

4. Julian Fellowes, of “Downton Abbey” and “The Gilded Age,” wrote and produced a series in 2020 called “Belgravia.” It was OK — a solid period drama set in the 1840s that gave us familiar story lines about old secrets and new money. Now the show is getting a sequel series called “Belgravia: The Next Chapter,” which premieres on MGM+ on Sunday. It’s an eight-parter that’s based in the same part of London as the original, but it takes place in the 1870s and features later generations of the families (trailer here). Also, it’s from a different writer, Helen Edmundson, who brings in more unusual plots involving recovery from early abuse and the traumas of a closeted gay man.

5. If you can never get enough Ted, and you want to know more of his backstory, I have some good news for you. The teddy bear of the movie franchise, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, now has a prequel TV series called “Ted,” premiering Thursday on Peacock (trailer here). Our foul-mouthed friend lives in Massachusetts with John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder from “Parenthood” as the younger version of Mark Wahlberg from the movies), along with John’s parents and his cousin.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' "Echo," premiering Tuesday on Disney+ and Hulu. Chuck Zlotnick

6. MCU anyone-anyone-anyone? “Echo” is here-here-here. The five-episode miniseries spinoff of “Hawkeye” will be released Tuesday in its entirety on both Disney+ and Hulu. It brings back Alaqua Cox as the deaf heroine, as she’s pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organization. She winds up back in her Oklahoma hometown, where she reconnects with her Native American roots, her family, and her community (trailer here). The cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, and Graham Greene.

7. The Australian series “Boy Swallows Universe,” based on the novel by Trent Dalton, premieres on Netflix on Thursday. Set in the 1980s, it’s a coming-of-age story about a working-class boy who enters Brisbane’s underworld to save his mother from danger. (Here’s the trailer.) The cast features a few well-known Aussie actors, including Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, and Anthony LaPaglia.

“Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” A new stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

