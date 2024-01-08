Logan Airport expecting cancellations amid Boeing 737 groundings

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines customers at Logan Airport may want to brace for flight delays and cancellations, as the airlines deal with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes that carry passengers in and out of Boston.

There are a total of five daily flights at Logan that use the affected Boeing aircraft, according to Massport. And while both Alaska and United say they are doing whatever they can to avoid inconveniencing travelers, there were a handful of issues.

United flights from Boston to Denver and Washington Dulles were canceled Monday, though the company did not say whether those cancellations were directly due to the grounding. United called off about 270 total flights this past weekend because of the grounding. The airline said it has avoided some cancellations by switching to different aircraft types.