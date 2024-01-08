Logan Airport expecting cancellations amid Boeing 737 groundings

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines customers at Logan Airport may want to brace for flight delays and cancellations, as the airlines deal with the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes that carry passengers in and out of Boston.
There are a total of five daily flights at Logan that use the affected Boeing aircraft, according to Massport. And while both Alaska and United say they are doing whatever they can to avoid inconveniencing travelers, there were a handful of issues.
United flights from Boston to Denver and Washington Dulles were canceled Monday, though the company did not say whether those cancellations were directly due to the grounding. United called off about 270 total flights this past weekend because of the grounding. The airline said it has avoided some cancellations by switching to different aircraft types.
No Alaska Airlines flights scheduled for Monday had been canceled at Logan as of 1:30 p.m., though there was one listed delay.
310 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Sunday and Monday, with more expected, their site states. Affected customers can rebook travel online, request a refund, or use their ticket value in the future.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered an estimated 171 Boeing jetliners temporarily grounded after an incident in which a plug covering an unused exit door blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 as it cruised about three miles over Oregon.
Information about flight delays and cancellations can be found on the Logan Airport website.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.