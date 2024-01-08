Dana-Farber makes first pitch to state regulators about need for new cancer center

Dana-Farber’s application, for a state certification known as a determination of need, is an early step in a process that began last year. In September, the pioneering cancer center announced it would part ways with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where it currently operates its inpatient beds, in favor of a new relationship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The filing kicks off the Department of Public Health’s review of the plans, part of what is likely to be an extensive regulatory process on the $1.68 billion project. The hospital has already begun the process for land use approval with the city.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has made its first official pitch to state regulators about its planned 300-bed freestanding hospital, saying the project will increase competition and is necessary to meet projected needs for cancer care regionally and nationally.

According to Dana-Farber, there is a growing and urgent need for a new cancer-dedicated building, which will sit on Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s campus, and be connected to BIDMC’s main facility by both a tunnel and a bridge.

The new building’s capacity is conservative given Dana-Farber’s own projections of its need. According to the document, by 2032, the hospital will need approximately 384 inpatient beds dedicated to cancer, caring for “patients it has historically cared for, as well as cancer patients previously admitted to BIDMC.”

“A freestanding facility, with a sufficient complement of licensed beds, is necessary to ensure the applicant is able to continue providing world-class cancer care and engage in innovative research,” the document says. “The identified need cannot be met by other hospitals within the Commonwealth because of the highly specialized nature of inpatient oncology care required by the applicant’s patient panel and the growing demand for such care.”

As evidence of the need, executives point to the expansion of many of their national competitors such as Houston’s MD Anderson and New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering. Dana-Farber says it must expand for both patients within the state but to those coming to Massachusetts for cancer care.

Dana-Farber’s new collaboration with BIDMC could pave the way for Brigham to partner more closely with its sister hospital Massachusetts General Hospital, which operates its own cancer program.

While some have said Dana-Farber’s plans could prompt more consolidation in the cancer space, Dana-Farber argues in the document that its project will increase competition, establishing its new cancer hospital with BIDMC as “independent from any MGH affiliate.”

Questions have also swirled as to whether the proposed project would increase health care spending in the state or offer a cheaper alternative. In the document, executives argue that Dana-Farber and BIDMC provider care at lower rates than Brigham and MGH, and that shifting patients into this new partnership will be cost saving.

Dana-Farber said it explored alternatives to the hospital that it would run in partnership with BIDMC.

Interestingly, the principal alternative was not staying in a relationship with Brigham and Women’s, with which it has operated closely for almost three decades. Instead, executives said the current project was far cheaper than what would be a $3.4 billion project to construct a completely independent, comprehensive cancer center.

The document says Dana-Farber also spoke to MGB about “a new affiliation to replace the existing arrangement, including the potential to add increased inpatient cancer capacity.”

“Ultimately, those discussions were not successful, and as a result, the current affiliation will be coming to an end,” the filing said.

