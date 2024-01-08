How The Crimson, Harvard’s student paper, documented a historic controversy

The student journalists of the Crimson have had a front row seat to one of the most pressing crises in Harvard’s illustrious history, breaking several crucial stories even as they continued their full-time scholarship at the demanding university (the fallout from Gay’s testimony was perhaps at its most intense during finals week).

By the time the hearing had ended, Herszenhorn — along with the rest of the journalistic world — had one heck of a story. Under relentless examination from Republicans on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Gay and other college leaders had fumbled their responses to concerns over rising campus antisemitism.

Miles Herszenhorn could feel the gravity of the moment soon after the Congressional testimony began. The Harvard Crimson reporter was seated in a Washington hearing room watching Claudine Gay, his university’s president, as she took questions. It was clearly not going well.

“We’re just doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Herszenhorn, who is concentrating in history and literature and Slavic studies and has been covering the leadership turmoil alongside fellow student Claire Yuan.

“The appearance of cameras on our campus and national outlets sending their reporters to Harvard Yard hasn’t changed anything for us,” Herszenhorn said. “The Crimson is fundamentally a local news outlet that serves a specific community. If we’re doing our jobs well, we should be getting the story first.”

Gay stepped down Jan. 2 after just six months in Harvard’s highest post. Though the university’s governing board stood behind her following the response to the congressional testimony, she also faced a series of allegations that she had plagiarized sections of her academic work.

Few outlets have covered the saga as completely as the Crimson, a student newspaper known for churning out top-quality journalists. The paper’s reporters and editors, who are in class full time, are relishing in the moment of reporting a chapter of Harvard’s long history. They have worked late nights, put together a special edition of the paper while on holiday break, and beaten the national media time and time again.

The Crimson is a big operation by a student newspaper’s standards. The paper dedicates reporters, sometimes in pairs, to beats ranging from covering the central administration to labor to admissions. That has allowed its staff enough flexibility to write about the controversy from all angles, sending reporters to Washington, for example, while others stay behind and spin together reactions on campus.

It has also given them time to cultivate source relationships. Yuan and Herszenhorn, for example, began covering Harvard’s central administration in late December of 2022, as sophomores, shortly after Gay was named to succeed former president Lawrence Bacow

“We fully transitioned as this bombshell broke,” Yuan, 20, said of Gay’s hiring. “So we very much took on the beat thinking about, ‘Who is this new president that everyone seems to be really, really excited about?’ We were going to be the first people who would get to sit down with her and interview her. And so we spent a lot of time learning about her and this particular moment at Harvard.”

Claire Yuan and Miles Herszenhorn in the Harvard Crimson office last month. The Harvard Crimson

They covered Gay’s inauguration and interviewed her as she began her presidency. The beat picked up after Gay’s statement following Hamas’ attack on Israel in early October that stirred controversy, turning into something of a full time job.

By the time the university’s governing Harvard Corporation met to vote on its support of Gay last month, Yuan and Herszenhorn were bouncing back and forth between the library and the Crimson office, attempting to balance their biggest story of the year with making sure they passed their classes.

They beat out every other outlet and published the news of the Corporation’s decision to support Gay at 4:30 AM.

“We got the reportable fact that she was going to stay on and ran back to the Crimson,” said Yuan. “And there was a surprising number of us still there, maybe four or five of us still in the building. And we cranked that article out. And then it started getting picked up by media outlets in the UK. And that was when we know this was a big scoop.”

Some beats turned over at the Crimson at the end of the fall semester. Herszenhorn is now the managing editor and Yuan an associate managing editor, overseeing the paper’s coverage.

That means that two new reporters began covering the central administration just last month. They still managed to get the news out about Gay’s resignation earlier this week while home for the holidays.

“We had articles Christmas Eve and Christmas day, and then obviously the big story,” said Cam Kettles, one of the two new writers on the beat.

Kettles and co-writer Emma Haidar, who are both sophomores, will now shift their focus to covering the fallout of Gay’s resignation and the search for a new president. They know big news outlets will be following it as well.

“I think what we’ve shown over the last few months is that we are a reliable source of information,” said Kettles. “We can be trusted by sources, even though we are students. We are doing the same quality work.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.