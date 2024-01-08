Mass. businesses feeling more optimistic

Things are looking up among Massachusetts employers. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index rose to its highest point in nearly a year, after recovering from a stretch in 2023 when the overall mood among local companies was more negative than positive. The index hit 52.6 in December, above the breakpoint of 50 that separates downbeat sentiment from a general upbeat mood. While the index remains 1.4 points below where it was a year earlier, December’s result is still a notable improvement from 51 in November and also from three months earlier in the year when the index, based on monthly polling of AIM members, was in negative territory. AIM executives attributed the improvement in confidence to “brightening prospects for an economic soft landing” — namely the reduced likelihood that the US economy would fall into another recession, and the increased chances that the Federal Reserve implements interest-rate reductions this year because the pace of inflation has slowed down. — JON CHESTO

INTERNATIONAL

German farmers block roads with tractors to protest tax plan

Farmers blocked highway access roads in parts of Germany on Monday and snarled traffic elsewhere with their tractors, launching a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular three-party coalition infuriated farmers last month by drawing up plans to abolish a car tax exemption for farming vehicles and the diesel tax breaks. The proposals were part of a package to fill a 17-billion-euro ($18.6-billion) hole in the 2024 budget. The government on Thursday climbed down partially, saying that the car tax exemption would be retained and the cuts in the diesel tax breaks would be staggered over three years. But the German Farmers’ Association said it was still insisting on the plans being reversed fully and would go ahead with a “week of action” starting Monday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck to buy cancer drugmaker

Merck has agreed to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. for $680 million as it seeks to solidify its leadership position in the profitable oncology space. The drugmaker will pay $23 a share for South San Francisco-based Harpoon, it said in a statement on Monday that confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Merck is looking for new sources of growth as its top-selling medicine, the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, is likely to face pricing pressure at the end of this decade. Keytruda generated $20.9 billion in 2022, making it one of the best-selling drugs in the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The Bayer logo at the company's pharmaceutical campus in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 27, 2023. Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer menopause drug shows success in two trials

An experimental Bayer drug successfully alleviated hot flashes and other disturbances associated with menopause in two studies, clearing a path for a medicine that Bayer says could become a blockbuster. The drug, elinzanetant, lowered the frequency and severity of hot flashes and met all the research goals in studies that included about 800 post-menopausal women, the German company said Monday. Bayer was testing the therapy, which is administered orally once a day, against a placebo. The results offer a much-needed boost to Bayer’s pharma unit, which is still reeling from the flop of a blood-thinner medication in a final-stage trial in November. With elinzanetant, the drugmaker is developing an alternative to hormones for some of the billions of women experiencing menopause symptoms that can affect sleep, mood, and quality of life, forcing some out of the workforce. Bayer shares lost almost a third of their value last year on concern about liabilities related to the Roundup weed killer and the setback on the anti-blood clotting drug. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony scuttles merger with Indian company

Sony is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant. The Japanese conglomerate is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s chief executive Punit Goenka, also its founder’s son, would lead the merged entity, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. While the agreement signed in 2021 was that Goenka would lead the new company, Sony no longer wants him as chief executive amid a regulatory probe, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Technology giants create regional hubs in Saudi Arabia after government pressure

Global technology giants including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are among firms working to ramp up their presence in Saudi Arabia amid pressure from the government, which has said it will stop giving contracts to companies without regional headquarters in the country. The three US firms have all received licenses to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh, a government database shows. Those approvals came just ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline set by the Saudi government. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

J&J reaches tentative deal to avert talc suits

Johnson & Johnson has tentatively agreed to pay about $700 million to resolve an investigation by more than 40 states into claims that it wrongfully marketed its talc-based baby powder by not warning about possible health risks, according to people familiar with the deal. The settlement would avert potential lawsuits alleging that J&J hid any links between the talc in its powder and various cancers, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the pact isn’t yet public. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

An Abercrombie & Fitch store in New York on Nov. 20, 2023. Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

RETAIL

Abercrombie streak continues

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. raised its fourth-quarter and full-year sales outlook after better-than-expected holiday sales buoyed the already outperforming retailer. Sales for the fourth quarter are now expected to be up in the high teens percentage, compared with previous guidance for a rise in the low double-digits. For the year, the New Albany, Ohio-based company expects sales growth of as much as 15 percent, versus previous guidance for growth of as much as 14 percent. The move is driven primarily by sales in its women’s business, which is on track to deliver its highest-ever fourth-quarter sales results, the company said on Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LANGUAGE LEARNING

Duolingo drops app contractors in favor of AI

Duolingo, the maker of language-learning software, is cutting some contractors as the app uses generative artificial intelligence to create more content. About 10 percent of contractors were “offboarded,” a company spokesperson said Monday. Chief executive Luis von Ahn said during an August earnings call that the company is using generative AI to “speedup” scripts for the app “and to more efficiently scale our course content.” The company also uses AI to generate voices within the app and has introduced a premium tier, Duolingo Max, with AI-generated feedback and conversations in other languages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Lululemon had a happy holiday season

Lululemon raised its guidance for sales and earnings after a strong holiday period for the activewear maker. The company said it expects net revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter, up from a previous range that topped out at $3.17 billion. With its strong end to the year, Lululemon has bucked trends affecting rivals such as Nike, which said in December that it was looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings amid a weaker sales outlook in China and around the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS