Sugarman hopes to bring some sweetness to Faneuil Hall

Now, Sugarman has made it into the city of Boston itself, with the opening of a Sugar Factory American Brasserie in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace . It’s a Las Vegas-born concept that specializes in over-the-top menu items (King Kong sundaes and steaming Island Oasis goblets, anyone?) and celebrity/influencer endorsements. And it’s unlike any other restaurant in Boston today: There’s a two-story fake tree with pink flowers at the entrance, an old-school British phone booth next to a wall of candy for sale on the first floor, and a 250-pound fiberglass duck to greet guests on the second.

The Providence restaurateur has come close before. He’s got a Johnny Rockets in Braintree, for example, and a Pokeworks in Harvard Square.

“Everybody wants a differentiator,” Sugarman said. “We’ve got a lot of them.”

Sugarman opened his first Sugar Factory at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, in 2017, and has since opened three more in Hard Rock casinos and another one in Cherry Rock, N.J. — all via licensing arrangements with the owners of the Sugar Factory brand. (There are more than 20 locations across the US, including Sugarman’s.) And, yes, his last name is just a happy coincidence.

In Boston, Sugarman fell in love with the Faneuil Hall space, a glassy, two-story spot at one end of the South Market building formerly home to the Anthem restaurant, while touring the marketplace nearly three years ago with his executive chef, Jamie D’Oliveira, and a broker for landlord Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. The high-profile, 12,000-square-foot spot, with numerous windows overlooking the marketplace, seemed ideal for the Sugar Factory. It’s a concept tailor-made for those whose idea of a big night out includes selfies and Instagram posts, and a far cry from the older restaurants in the area such as the now-shuttered Durgin-Park.

The Anthem building needed a complete overhaul. Sugarman finally finished the multimillion-dollar project and opened the doors last month. He said business has been brisk so far, even though the grand opening won’t happen until Jan. 19, when DJ Chantel Jeffries makes an appearance. Before that, on Jan. 13, rapper 50 Cent stops by — Sugar Factory carries his cognac brand, Branson — before his show at the Grand in the Seaport.

“I consider myself more a person that enjoys [finding] exciting fun concepts that will grow, as opposed to the creator of those concepts,” Sugarman said. “I’m more a person who can identify and see things that have great potential.”

Speck and Dempsey team up to make America walkable again

Jeff Speck has made it his lifelong mission to make America great for walking again — and he’s turning to a local transportation expert for help with pulling it off.

The nationally renowned urban planner teamed up with transportation consultant Chris Dempsey to launch a design firm, Speck Dempsey LLC. The pair of Brookline residents are bringing their own clients to the new venture; last month they signed their first project together, to help with a safe streets initiative for the city of Worcester.

While they have different skills and experiences, Speck and Dempsey share similar sensibilities: Speck approached Dempsey about launching the venture at a meeting last spring of pedestrian advocacy group WalkMassachusetts. Speck is an architect by training who built a nationally recognized urban planning practice, and wrote a best-selling book entitled “Walkable City.” Dempsey led the Transportation for Massachusetts group for more than four years before running for state auditor in 2022; he also worked as a top state transportation aide under then-governor Deval Patrick and cofounded the No Boston Olympics group that successfully battled an effort to bring the 2024 summer Olympics to Massachusetts.

Together, they’ll provide planning and design advice to municipal clients and developers, with an aim to create neighborhoods that are less dependent on cars and more friendly to walkers and public transit riders. They have not hired any employees yet, but Dempsey hopes to do so in 2024. Similarly, they don’t have an office but may consider one in the future.

“I can help a client work through a thorny transportation, political, or regulatory problem,” said Dempsey, who described the new firm as a 50/50 partnership with Speck. “Jeff’s bread and butter is creating beautiful plans for the next great neighborhood. We think we can really provide a lot of value to our clients by combining those skillsets.”

To Speck, this new partnership is about expanding his reach while in the prime of his career.

“I wanted to be able to have [the] most impact,” Speck said. “Growing a larger firm seemed the right way to do it. I’ve known Chris for many years and have long admired him. It was clear to me if anyone was going to do a great job with it, it was going to be him.”

A new place to talk about going ‘net zero’

Tom Hopcroft spent nearly 15 years running the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, a trade group for software and other tech firms. Now, Hopcroft is unveiling plans to run another trade group — but this one is brand new.

Hopcroft this week is announcing the launch of the Net Zero Institute, with the help of corporate sponsors such as PTC and Commvault. The group will serve as a convening force, primarily for small- to mid-sized companies and their sustainability officers, to share best practices about what companies do to achieve net-zero carbon emissions status. He will host virtual “boot camps,” akin to the training programs he offered at MassTLC. There will be networking opportunities, and eventually, maybe some governmental advocacy as well.

He has been working on this venture for much of the past year, and hopes to line up enough funding to support a half-million-dollar annual budget, allowing him to hire two to three employees as well as outside contractors. While it will largely be funded by corporate memberships, he expects to offer a free membership tier to individuals.

Hopcroft figures the time is right, with everyone from customers to investors to government regulators applying pressure on businesses to reduce their carbon footprints.

“We’re at this tipping point now, especially with younger people caring so much about this issue,” Hopcroft said. “As they become consumers and employees and investors, ... it’s going to be less and less tenable to be running a business that’s burning all these fossil fuels.”

For Goulston & Storrs, a move and a new managing director

The 350 lawyers and support staffers at the Boston office of Goulston & Storrs will see some big changes come springtime. That’s when the firm relocates from its longtime home at 400 Atlantic Ave. to four stories at the recently renovated One Post Office Square tower.

They’ll also have a new co-managing director. And for the first time, that managing director will be a woman.

“We’re turning over a new page,” said Michelle Porter, who will become co-managing director on April 1.

She takes over for Martin Fantozzi, who steps down after nearly 15 years in the role to focus on his litigation work. (The law firm also has offices in New York and Washington.)

Porter said she’s looking forward to the administrative role after co-chairing the firm’s private client and trust group. She’ll work with co-managing director Bill Dillon to manage the firm’s day-to-day operations and plot its growth strategies.

She served on the committee that picked the new office location, which has been designed with collaboration in mind. There was no question, she said, that the firm was going to remain downtown.

“We’ve been at 400 Atlantic for a very long period of time,” Porter said. “Our people are coming from all different areas, and have established their commutes based on that location. We clearly did not want to upset that. Also, we wanted to stay in the heart of Boston, and are committed to it for the long term.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.