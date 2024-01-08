Michelin-starred chef John Fraser opens The Lineup food hall in the Financial District

Downtown Boston is getting a new food hall: Michelin-starred chef John Fraser will open The Lineup at The Connector (115 Federal St.) on Wednesday, Jan. 17, geared toward the back-to-work crowd.
Fraser is known for his way with veggies; his now-closed New York City vegetarian restaurant, Nix, received a Michelin star. Another acclaimed New York restaurant, Dovetail, also received a star. Here in Boston, he’ll offer five fast-casual options.
“We’re super bullish on workers showing up at the office and joining us for lunch,” he says. The space links Devonshire and Federal streets; it’s part of the gleaming new Winthrop Center mixed-use tower. While the atmosphere is certainly swanky, Fraser’s food at ground level is decidedly down-to-earth.
Advertisement
Ariana serves vegetarian Mexican street food: burritos stuffed with fried avocados, blackened carrots with hibiscus, and sweet potato; vegan tortilla soup; horchata rice pudding; and more.
“I’m pretty excited by nachos in a box. These are nachos baked into a pizza box, which is a good way to make some friends in the office,” he says.
Iris Mezze focuses on Greek small plates, honoring Fraser’s half-Greek roots. Look for light pita pockets stuffed with porchetta and minted pea falafel; feta, eggplant, and roasted red pepper spreads; and baklava. Gatto Pazzo serves creatively topped Neapolitan pizza — Brussels sprouts and smoked gouda; shrimp and vodka sauce — and sandwiches folded with sourdough, stuffed with fun veggies and cured meats.
Big Grin has straightforward burgers (there’s a veggie burger, too), grilled chicken sandwiches, a chilled butter lobster roll, and soft-serve.
“It’s a fun, playful, and nostalgic take on a burger joint,” he says.
Lastly, Day Shift serves breakfast sandwiches and $1 coffee.
“The goal of all our offerings is that they’re quick, healthy, and easy to understand,” he says.
Initial opening hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., with Day Shift serving breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Fraser also runs Winnie’s, the residents-only dining program at The Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center. Next up from Fraser is a sit-down restaurant at The Connector, open to the public this spring.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.