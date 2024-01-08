Michelin-starred chef John Fraser opens The Lineup food hall in the Financial District

Downtown Boston is getting a new food hall: Michelin-starred chef John Fraser will open The Lineup at The Connector (115 Federal St.) on Wednesday, Jan. 17, geared toward the back-to-work crowd.

Fraser is known for his way with veggies; his now-closed New York City vegetarian restaurant, Nix, received a Michelin star. Another acclaimed New York restaurant, Dovetail, also received a star. Here in Boston, he’ll offer five fast-casual options.

“We’re super bullish on workers showing up at the office and joining us for lunch,” he says. The space links Devonshire and Federal streets; it’s part of the gleaming new Winthrop Center mixed-use tower. While the atmosphere is certainly swanky, Fraser’s food at ground level is decidedly down-to-earth.