Michelin-starred chef John Fraser opens The Lineup food hall in the Financial District

He’ll serve everything from pizza to burgers at The Connector.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 8, 2024, 1 hour ago
Inside the new Lineup food hall from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser, set to open Jan. 17.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Downtown Boston is getting a new food hall: Michelin-starred chef John Fraser will open The Lineup at The Connector (115 Federal St.) on Wednesday, Jan. 17, geared toward the back-to-work crowd.

Fraser is known for his way with veggies; his now-closed New York City vegetarian restaurant, Nix, received a Michelin star. Another acclaimed New York restaurant, Dovetail, also received a star. Here in Boston, he’ll offer five fast-casual options.

“We’re super bullish on workers showing up at the office and joining us for lunch,” he says. The space links Devonshire and Federal streets; it’s part of the gleaming new Winthrop Center mixed-use tower. While the atmosphere is certainly swanky, Fraser’s food at ground level is decidedly down-to-earth.

Michelin-starred chef John Fraser outside The Lineup, which will open next week. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Ariana serves vegetarian Mexican street food: burritos stuffed with fried avocados, blackened carrots with hibiscus, and sweet potato; vegan tortilla soup; horchata rice pudding; and more.

“I’m pretty excited by nachos in a box. These are nachos baked into a pizza box, which is a good way to make some friends in the office,” he says.

Food from various stalls at The Lineup.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Iris Mezze focuses on Greek small plates, honoring Fraser’s half-Greek roots. Look for light pita pockets stuffed with porchetta and minted pea falafel; feta, eggplant, and roasted red pepper spreads; and baklava. Gatto Pazzo serves creatively topped Neapolitan pizza — Brussels sprouts and smoked gouda; shrimp and vodka sauce — and sandwiches folded with sourdough, stuffed with fun veggies and cured meats.

Gatto Pazzo's meat lovers pizza.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Big Grin has straightforward burgers (there’s a veggie burger, too), grilled chicken sandwiches, a chilled butter lobster roll, and soft-serve.

“It’s a fun, playful, and nostalgic take on a burger joint,” he says.

Lastly, Day Shift serves breakfast sandwiches and $1 coffee.

“The goal of all our offerings is that they’re quick, healthy, and easy to understand,” he says.

Initial opening hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., with Day Shift serving breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Fraser also runs Winnie’s, the residents-only dining program at The Millennium Residences at Winthrop Center. Next up from Fraser is a sit-down restaurant at The Connector, open to the public this spring.

The Big Grin burger.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.

