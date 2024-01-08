Jamaica Plain’s Cafe Beirut has closed

Jamaica Plain’s much-loved Café Beirut (654 Centre St.) has closed, says owner Sami Saba. It opened 12 years ago, an offshoot of Saba’s family business, Sami’s Falafel, opened by his dad, Ghazi Saba, in 1979. The shop was included in the Globe’s annual “Best of the New” round-up when it opened, and it’s been a neighborhood fast-casual standby since, a favorite for Lebanese cuisine, notably falafel, lentil soup, and shawarma.

“The nature of our cuisine is that it requires a lot of fresh ingredients, and there aren’t any simple, cheaper alternatives to accommodate the recipes to make up for the inflated food costs,” Saba says.