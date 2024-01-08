5,000-word New York Times op-ed speculating on Taylor Swift’s sexuality slammed by supporters

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” the source told CNN. “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.” (The Times had in fact published a similar piece by Marks, Vulture points out , about Harry Styles’s sexuality in 2022.)

Last week, the organization published “Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do,” a 5,000-word guest essay by Anna Marks, a Times opinion section editor, speculating about whether Swift is actually queer, based on her lyrics and reputation for supporting the LGBTQ community. CNN reports that the singer’s associates were irked by the piece, with an anonymous source calling the op-ed “invasive, untrue, and inappropriate.”

Country singer Chely Wright, who’s mentioned in the op-ed, defended Swift and criticized the piece on social media. Wright came out publicly in 2010 and described her struggles as a “young, gay, Christian, farm girl from Kansas” in a 2011 Huffington Post article.

“I was mentioned in the piece, so I’ll weigh in. I think it was awful of [the New York Times] to publish,” Wright wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night. “Triggering for me to read — not because the writer mentioned my nearly ending my life — but seeing a public person’s sexuality being discussed is upsetting.”

Marks writes in the op-ed of Swift dropping “hairpins,” secret signals about her identity, throughout her work.

“In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they’re the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance,” Marks writes. “Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”

Marks also acknowledged the op-ed’s potential for drawing criticism, writing in the piece that she knew “discussing the potential of a star’s queerness before a formal declaration of identity” feels, to some, “too salacious and gossip-fueled.”

“I share many of these reservations. But the stories that dominate our collective imagination shape what our culture permits artists and their audiences to say and be,” Marks argues. “Every time an artist signals queerness and that transmission falls on deaf ears, that signal dies. Recognizing the possibility of queerness — while being conscious of the difference between possibility and certainty — keeps that signal alive.”

