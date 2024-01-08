These 121 towns in New England recorded a foot of snow or more

Tyngsborough and Haverhill saw the most snow with about 18 inches, followed by Ashburnham, Dunstable, Groveland, Leominster, Lunenburg and Methuen with about 17 inches, according to the weather service.

In Massachusetts, at least 12 inches of snow fell in 66 communities, according to the weather service, which gathers reports from airports, trained spotters, and a network of volunteer weather observers.

Sunday’s storm dropped more than a foot of snow in 121 communities across New England, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Salem, N.H., had the most snow in New England with 18.5 inches. In all, New Hampshire had 21 towns that received more than a foot of snow, mostly in the southern and eastern sections.

In Vermont, 15 towns saw more than a foot of snow, along with 14 towns in Maine. West Barnet led Vermont with 16 inches, while Standish led Maine with 18 inches, according to the weather service tally.

In Maine, Falmouth, Gorham, Hollis, Kittery and Shapleigh were all hit with over 16 inches of snow.

Connecticut had five towns with more than a foot of snow, led by North Granby with 17 inches. No towns in Rhode Island received a foot of snow, with Burrillville and Glocester leading the state with 11 inches.

Here is a list of the communities hardest-hit by Sunday’s storm.

Massachusetts:

Tyngsborough, 18.2 inches

Haverhill, 18 inches

Ashburnham, 17.5 inches

Dunstable, 17.5 inches

Leominster, 17.4 inches

Groveland, 17 inches

Lunenburg, 17.1 inches

Methuen, 17 inches

Ayer, 16.8 inches

Newbury, 16.8 inches

Lowell, 16.6 inches

Fitchburg, 16.5 inches

Pepperell, 16.2 inches

Harvard, 16 inches

Townsend, 16 inches

Andover, 15.6 inches

Leicester, 15.6 inches

Newburyport, 15.5 inches

Tewksbury, 15.5 inches

Worcester, 15.5 inches

Acton, 15 inches

Ashby, 15 inches

Clinton, 15 inches

Montague, 15 inches

Paxton, 15 inches

Princeton, 15 inches

Dracut, 14.8 inches

South Hadley, 14.8 inches

Westborough, 14.6 inches

Hubbardston, 14.5 inches

Lancaster, 14.5 inches

Southwick, 14.5 inches

Boylston, 14.2 inches

Rowley, 14.2 inches

West Boylston, 14.2 inches

Bolton, 14 inches

Chelmsford, 14 inches

Groton, 14 inches

Hawley, 14 inches

Merrimac, 14 inches

West Springfield, 14 inches

Westfield, 14 inches

Holden, 13.5 inches

North Andover, 13.5 inches

Burlington, 13.4 inches

Granby, 13.1 inches

Auburn, 13 inches

Littleton, 13 inches

Spencer, 13 inches

Templeton, 13 inches

Tolland, 13 inches

Wales, 13 inches

Grafton, 12.8 inches

Chicopee 12.7 inches

Easthampton, 12.5 inches

Westford, 12.5 inches

Holyoke, 12.3 inches

Wilmington, 12.3 inches

Charlton, 12 inches

Colrain, 12 inches

Fiskdale, 12 inches

Georgetown, 12 inches

North Reading, 12 inches

Plainfield, 12 inches

Rutland, 12 inches

Warren, 12 inches

New Hampshire:

Salem, 18.5 inches

Plaistow, 16.5 inches

Atkinson, 16 inches

Hudson, 15.3 inches

Wolfeboro, 14.8 inches

Nashua, 14.7 inches

Piermont, 14.5 inches

Brookline, 14.2 inches

Mason, 14 inches

Chester, 13.8 inches

Meredith, 13.5 inches

Newton, 13.5 inches

Hollis, 13.4 inches

Derry, 13 inches

Seabrook, 13 inches

New Ipswich, 13 inches

Brookfield, 12.5 inches

Londonderry, 12.3 inches

Milford, 12 inches

Tuftonboro, 12 inches

Windham, 12 inches

Vermont:

West Barnet, 16 inches

Groton, 15 inches

Barnet, 14.8 inches

Marshfield, 14.5 inches

Orange, 14.5 inches

Corinth, 14 inches

Washington, 14 inches

West Newbury, 14 inches

Barre, 13.5 inches

Randolph, 13.5 inches

East Barre, 13.3 inches

Newbury, 12.8 inches

Chelsea, 12.5 inches

East Brookfield, 12 inches

Sharon, 12 inches

Maine:

Standish, 18 inches

Gorham, 17 inches

Hollis, 17.2 inches

Falmouth, 16 inches

Kittery, 16 inches

Shapleigh, 16 inches

Acton, 14.2 inches

Cumberland, 13.8 inches

East Baldwin, 13.2 inches

Freeport, 13 inches

Gray, 13 inches

Limington, 13 inches

Portland Jetport, 12.7 inches

Brunswick, 12.5 inches

Connecticut:

North Granby, 17 inches

Barkhamsted, 12.5 inches

Simsbury, 12.5 inches

Winsted, 12.5 inches

Norfolk, 12 inches

















Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.