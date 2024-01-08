These 121 towns in New England recorded a foot of snow or more

Sunday’s storm dropped more than a foot of snow in 121 communities across New England, the National Weather Service reported Monday.
In Massachusetts, at least 12 inches of snow fell in 66 communities, according to the weather service, which gathers reports from airports, trained spotters, and a network of volunteer weather observers.
Tyngsborough and Haverhill saw the most snow with about 18 inches, followed by Ashburnham, Dunstable, Groveland, Leominster, Lunenburg and Methuen with about 17 inches, according to the weather service.
Salem, N.H., had the most snow in New England with 18.5 inches. In all, New Hampshire had 21 towns that received more than a foot of snow, mostly in the southern and eastern sections.
In Vermont, 15 towns saw more than a foot of snow, along with 14 towns in Maine. West Barnet led Vermont with 16 inches, while Standish led Maine with 18 inches, according to the weather service tally.
In Maine, Falmouth, Gorham, Hollis, Kittery and Shapleigh were all hit with over 16 inches of snow.
Connecticut had five towns with more than a foot of snow, led by North Granby with 17 inches. No towns in Rhode Island received a foot of snow, with Burrillville and Glocester leading the state with 11 inches.
Here is a list of the communities hardest-hit by Sunday’s storm.
Massachusetts:
- Tyngsborough, 18.2 inches
- Haverhill, 18 inches
- Ashburnham, 17.5 inches
- Dunstable, 17.5 inches
- Leominster, 17.4 inches
- Groveland, 17 inches
- Lunenburg, 17.1 inches
- Methuen, 17 inches
- Ayer, 16.8 inches
- Newbury, 16.8 inches
- Lowell, 16.6 inches
- Fitchburg, 16.5 inches
- Pepperell, 16.2 inches
- Harvard, 16 inches
- Townsend, 16 inches
- Andover, 15.6 inches
- Leicester, 15.6 inches
- Newburyport, 15.5 inches
- Tewksbury, 15.5 inches
- Worcester, 15.5 inches
- Acton, 15 inches
- Ashby, 15 inches
- Clinton, 15 inches
- Montague, 15 inches
- Paxton, 15 inches
- Princeton, 15 inches
- Dracut, 14.8 inches
- South Hadley, 14.8 inches
- Westborough, 14.6 inches
- Hubbardston, 14.5 inches
- Lancaster, 14.5 inches
- Southwick, 14.5 inches
- Boylston, 14.2 inches
- Rowley, 14.2 inches
- West Boylston, 14.2 inches
- Bolton, 14 inches
- Chelmsford, 14 inches
- Groton, 14 inches
- Hawley, 14 inches
- Merrimac, 14 inches
- West Springfield, 14 inches
- Westfield, 14 inches
- Holden, 13.5 inches
- North Andover, 13.5 inches
- Burlington, 13.4 inches
- Granby, 13.1 inches
- Auburn, 13 inches
- Littleton, 13 inches
- Spencer, 13 inches
- Templeton, 13 inches
- Tolland, 13 inches
- Wales, 13 inches
- Grafton, 12.8 inches
- Chicopee 12.7 inches
- Easthampton, 12.5 inches
- Westford, 12.5 inches
- Holyoke, 12.3 inches
- Wilmington, 12.3 inches
- Charlton, 12 inches
- Colrain, 12 inches
- Fiskdale, 12 inches
- Georgetown, 12 inches
- North Reading, 12 inches
- Plainfield, 12 inches
- Rutland, 12 inches
- Warren, 12 inches
New Hampshire:
- Salem, 18.5 inches
- Plaistow, 16.5 inches
- Atkinson, 16 inches
- Hudson, 15.3 inches
- Wolfeboro, 14.8 inches
- Nashua, 14.7 inches
- Piermont, 14.5 inches
- Brookline, 14.2 inches
- Mason, 14 inches
- Chester, 13.8 inches
- Meredith, 13.5 inches
- Newton, 13.5 inches
- Hollis, 13.4 inches
- Derry, 13 inches
- Seabrook, 13 inches
- New Ipswich, 13 inches
- Brookfield, 12.5 inches
- Londonderry, 12.3 inches
- Milford, 12 inches
- Tuftonboro, 12 inches
- Windham, 12 inches
Vermont:
- West Barnet, 16 inches
- Groton, 15 inches
- Barnet, 14.8 inches
- Marshfield, 14.5 inches
- Orange, 14.5 inches
- Corinth, 14 inches
- Washington, 14 inches
- West Newbury, 14 inches
- Barre, 13.5 inches
- Randolph, 13.5 inches
- East Barre, 13.3 inches
- Newbury, 12.8 inches
- Chelsea, 12.5 inches
- East Brookfield, 12 inches
- Sharon, 12 inches
Maine:
- Standish, 18 inches
- Gorham, 17 inches
- Hollis, 17.2 inches
- Falmouth, 16 inches
- Kittery, 16 inches
- Shapleigh, 16 inches
- Acton, 14.2 inches
- Cumberland, 13.8 inches
- East Baldwin, 13.2 inches
- Freeport, 13 inches
- Gray, 13 inches
- Limington, 13 inches
- Portland Jetport, 12.7 inches
- Brunswick, 12.5 inches
Connecticut:
- North Granby, 17 inches
- Barkhamsted, 12.5 inches
- Simsbury, 12.5 inches
- Winsted, 12.5 inches
- Norfolk, 12 inches
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.