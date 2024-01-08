911 call transcripts released in Lewiston mass shootings that killed 18 people: ‘Hide, hide as best as you can’

All told, transcripts of 51 emergency calls were released and posted to the official website for a panel of experts reviewing law enforcement interactions with Card in the weeks and months before he opened fire at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille. Card’s family and at least one co-worker during that time had flagged his declining mental health and access to guns to law enforcement.

Authorities in Maine on Monday released transcripts of dozens of frantic 911 calls that came in to dispatchers on Oct. 25 when Robert R. Card II, a 40-year-old Army reservist, fatally shot 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston before later taking his own life.

In one 911 call at 6:56 p.m., a person mentioned tending to a wounded child at the bowling alley.

“Shooter. There’s a shooter. There’s a shooter at Sparetime Recreation,” the caller said, using the alternate name for Just-In-Time. “I have a kid. He’s bleeding. He’s been shot in the arm. He needs [inaudible].”

Someone hiding in the office of the bowling alley implored dispatchers to “please hurry” during a call placed one minute earlier.

“I’m locked in the office right now,” the person said, per the transcript, before later telling someone else, “You stay down, [redacted]. Stay down.”

Another caller from the bowling alley described the firearm Card wielded during the attack and his attire, after Card had left the establishment.

“He has a black – he has like an AR, um, black, black sweatshirt on, pants, um, I just don’t know if he’s coming back in,” the person said. “I got to go lock my doors.”

Other callers alluded to escapes they made amid the horrifying barrage of gunfire.

The assailant, one caller told dispatch, was “definitely shooting people. A bunch of us just left and went out the back door.”

A fourth caller from the bowling alley told dispatch that multiple people fled.

“Everybody booked it the [expletive] out,” the caller said.

Asked if anyone was hurt, the caller said, “We’re outside booking in the woods.”

A fifth caller told dispatchers there were “lots and lots” of shots fired and predicted, “You’re going to be getting a lot of calls.”

“Yeah,” a dispatcher replied. “We’re getting them right now.”

At one point, another caller said a number of children were in the rear of the bowling alley.

“I’ve got a bunch of kids in the back because it’s the kids practice bowling,” the caller said. “A bunch of them and some parents just went out back.”

Another caller told dispatch they had fled the carnage with a small child in tow.

“I just heard shots and I saw the gun and I was next to the office so I grabbed my four-year-old and ran,” the person said.

Told help was on the way, the caller said, “It’s so quiet out there.”

Another caller at the bowling alley was overheard at one point demanding that responding officers show their badges before they were allowed to enter the locked bowling alley after the shooting.

“I need [expletive] proof before I open that goddamn door,” the person said.

The caller, apparently uncertain whether Card remained at the bowling alley, was earlier overheard telling people, “you guys better hide back there though. Hide, hide as best as you can.”

The dispatcher told the hiding caller to remain quiet.

“So what I need you to do — listen to me,” the dispatcher said. “What I need you to do is stay very quiet and stay out of sight.”

Another caller who said he was headed to the bowling alley to check on family there asked if anyone had been killed.

“Are there any fatalities?” the man asked.

“We don’t know, sir,” the dispatcher replied. “They are still looking for the shooter, okay?”

At 7:07 p.m. a caller reported the second mass shooting at Schemengees.

“Okay,” the dispatcher replied. “Do you see what — do you see what they’re wearing and where they went? Public Safety. Hey, we have another — we have another active shooter at Schemengees. We’re getting 911 calls flooding in now for that.”

The caller later exhorted the dispatcher to get “to [expletive] Schemengees Bar and Grille now, there’s a shooter.”

Another caller told a dispatcher there were “many people injured” at Schemengees.

The caller said they were hiding under a pool table with someone who’d been shot in the arm.

“Okay. I need you to grab a dry clean cloth, if you can find one,” the dispatcher said. “If not, honestly any cloth will do at this point. I want you to wrap up wherever he is bleeding from, keep pressure on the wound.”

Another caller at Schemengees provided a description of Card and said he had been armed with an “AR.”

“Uh, tall, white, male, uh, dark clothing, hooded, jeans,” the caller said. “That’s all I could get. He walked in the door.”

Aske if anyone was hurt, the caller said he was unsure if anyone was hurt.

“I have no idea. I’m outside,” the caller said. “Bullets are still going off right now. I would assume there’s people dead.”

He said roughly 20 shots had been fired inside the bar.

“He’s still — he’s still shooting,” the caller said. “People are hurt.”

Another caller who’d escaped the bar spoke to dispatch while hiding behind trees.

“I’m safe. I’m behind the trees, but we don’t know where the shooter is,” the caller said. “We need help.”

Asked if he saw the gunman, the caller answered in the affirmative.

“Yes I did,” the caller said. “He was going around [inaudible] — we all heard a big boom and everybody fell.”

Card’s body was discovered Oct. 27 in a storage trailer in Lisbon, Maine, not far from where he had abandoned his car after the shootings. Officials said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

But at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 25, roughly two hours after the mass shootings, someone called 911 to report that they know the assailant, after Card’s photo began circulating online.

“And we’ve been very concerned about his — we know he has firearms in his house,” the caller said. “He lives alone. He shut his family out recently. We’ve just been really concerned about his mental health lately. ... Um, you know, they’re basically estranged and he’s just not been well. He’s in the military. We’ve already dealt with the sheriff’s department.”

On Sept. 15, Card’s Army Reserve commanders contacted the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department and requested a well-being check on him. The call was made after Card punched a friend, a fellow reservist, on the way home from a casino after the friend told him to “knock it off because he was going to get into trouble talking about shooting up places and people.”

The friend quoted Card as saying that he “has guns and is going to shoot up the drill center at Saco and other places,” according to previously released records.

The request came after one of Card’s fellow reservists sent several desperate text messages around 2 a.m. one morning to a Guard official, urging him to change the passcode to the unit gate, where weapons were being stored.

“Please. I believe he’s messed up in the head. And threaten the unit other and other places. I love [him] to death but i do not know how to help him and he refuses to get help or to continue help,” he wrote. “I’m afraid he’s going to [expletive] up his life from hearing things he thinks he heard.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.