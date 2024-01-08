Bill Ackman: Business Insider gave wife Neri Oxman 90 minutes to respond to plagiarism allegations

Ackman, a central figure in the drive to have Claudine Gay step down as Harvard president over plagiarism allegations and concerns about campus antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war, took to X to lament that Business Insider had granted Oxman “no due process” as it reported out the story.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman on Monday continued defending his wife, the architect and former MIT professor Neri Oxman, from allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly work , writing on social media that she was given 90 minutes to respond to a lengthy inquiry from the outlet that broke the story.

“@NeriOxman was given 90 minutes to respond to a 7,000-word plagiarism allegation before Business Insider published a piece saying she was a plagiarist,” Ackman wrote Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

He said Gay, by contrast, “had the opportunity for many weeks of private review” before responding to the allegations about her work, which Harvard has said it first learned of in October when the New York Post began making inquiries to the university. Gay resigned last week.

Ackman’s post on X was a response to an academic who had posted that Oxman was receiving “the same trial in the court of opinion” with the Business Insider reporting as Gay.

A request for comment was sent to Business Insider’s public relations department Monday morning.

“Let’s assume you got a call from Business Insider this morning and you were asked to respond to a 7,000 word email of plagiarism allegations in your life’s work in 90 minutes,” Ackman wrote. “And by the way let’s assume you were on vacation with limited WiFi access.”

Such logistics are challenging, Ackman continued.

“And because you can’t properly respond or even read the email in its entirety in time or get access to the sources, you are branded a plagiarist by Business Insider in their opening story and it becomes the number one, front page news around the world because your life partner is a high profile person,” Ackman wrote.

Business Insider’s reporting points to multiple instances of purported plagiarism by Oxman in her 2010 doctoral dissertation for MIT and other pieces of her published work.

The Globe could not independently verify the online news publication’s reports.

Business Insider published its first article about Oxman’s work Thursday, which highlighted three paragraphs in her dissertation where Oxman failed to use quotation marks when quoting the work of other scholars, and a fourth paragraph where she paraphrased another author but did not cite their work.

Shortly after the article was published online, Oxman responded Thursday in a post on social media where she apologized and acknowledged “errors” with those paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation titled “Material-based Design Computation.”

“For each of the four paragraphs in question, I properly credited the original source’s author(s) with references at the end of each of the subject paragraphs, and in the detailed bibliography end pages of the dissertation,” Oxman wrote on X. “In these four paragraphs, however, I did not place the subject language in quotation marks, which would be the proper approach for crediting the work. I regret and apologize for these errors.”

Business Insider published its second story Friday evening, reporting that Oxman “stole sentences and whole paragraphs from Wikipedia, other scholars, and technical documents in her academic writing.”

The outlet reported that “at least 15 passages from her 2010 MIT doctoral dissertation were lifted without any citation from Wikipedia entries.”

About an hour before that story was published Friday, Ackman posted on X that Oxman was “just contacted” by Business Insider regarding additional instances of plagiarism in her work.

“Business Insider told us that they are publishing their story this evening,” he wrote. “As a result, we don’t have time to research their claims prior to publication.”

He then said he would launch a plagiarism review at MIT.

“We will begin with a review of the work of all current @MIT faculty members, President [Sally] Kornbluth, other officers of the Corporation, and its board members for plagiarism,” he wrote.

“We will share our findings in the public domain as they are completed in the spirit of transparency.”

Ackman also suggested via X over the weekend that Business Insider’s source for their reporting on Oxman may have come from within MIT senior leadership.

A request for comment was sent to MIT Monday morning.

Ackman on Monday vowed to continue waging public battles when necessary.

“I will pursue these societally important issues including problems with how our media operates, the ideological take over of our education system, discrimination in all forms, and free speech to the end of the earth,” Ackman wrote.

