Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson debate in N.H., underscoring President Biden’s absence

“Joe Biden should have been right here with us today,” Phillips said during his closing argument.

US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson both spoke about the political implications of the financial strain Americans are feeling. They both called for major investments in education and health care. And they both faulted the Democratic front-runner for his absence.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The two highest-profile Democratic presidential candidates whose names will appear on New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary ballot agreed on a lot when they met here Monday for a two-person debate.

“I agree with that,” Williamson interjected.

President Biden’s absence from Monday’s debate was expected, not only because he’s polling 30 points or more ahead of Phillips and Williamson among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, but also because he’s skipping the New Hampshire primary altogether. Biden successfully urged the Democratic National Committee to recognize South Carolina’s Feb. 3 primary as the first party-sanctioned contest, so he’s competing there instead.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Phillips told the audience of about 200 people that Biden is taking New Hampshire voters for granted, as the president’s supporters call on Granite Staters to write in Biden’s name rather than pick Phillips, Williamson, or any of the 19 other candidates on the Democratic ballot.

Advertisement

But even worse than taking votes for granted, Biden and the DNC are being hypocritical about protecting democracy, Phillips said. Those who truly value the democratic process don’t take steps to keep non-incumbents off the ballot, and they certainly don’t bypass opportunities to debate the merits of their ideas, he said.

Marianne Williamson entered the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, for a debate with Representative Dean Phillips. Williamson and Phillips are challenging President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In a letter to the New Hampshire Democratic Party over the weekend, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee said state party leaders should “educate the public” to make clear New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 election is “meaningless” — a message that prompted the New Hampshire attorney general’s office to issue a cease-and-desist letter warning that the DNC’s messaging constituted illegal voter suppression.

Advertisement

Phillips and Williamson denounced the DNC’s letter. Phillips called it an egregious affront to democracy. Williamson said the DNC can take away New Hampshire’s delegates, but not the significance of New Hampshire’s primary.

Williamson said she’s old enough to remember 1968, when Eugene McCarthy and Robert F. Kennedy challenged the incumbent president, Lyndon B. Johnson, for the Democratic nomination. The challengers talked about the need to end the Vietnam War, and Johnson ultimately bowed out, she noted.

“That’s what democracy is for, bringing the voices of the people to the forefront,” she said. “Clearly the DNC is not seeing their job as facilitating democracy, and in this case they are seeing it as depressing democracy because they think they know better.”

Phillips said former president Donald J. Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, is an “unmitigated disaster,” but national polling suggests Trump would likely beat Biden if they go toe-to-toe again in November.

“Right now, Joe Biden is a risk to democracy,” Phillips said, “because he is knowingly going into an election in which his approval numbers and his poll numbers make it almost impossible for him to win.”

Although Biden himself is staying away from New Hampshire, his allies have been stumping in the state in his stead.

On Wednesday, US Representative Annie Kuster and Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, alongside New Hampshire Senator Donna Soucy, visited Concord for an event marking the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attacks on the US Capitol. All three lawmakers pitched voting for Biden as a way to uphold democracy and stop Trump from winning.

Advertisement

Kuster recalled the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and how she was one of the last members of Congress who was able to evacuate the gallery and how precarious the moment had been.

“Two dozen members of Congress ... were literally in a hostage situation, locked into the gallery, could not escape,” she said. “If more than five Democrats had been unable to return to the chamber that night to certify the election, it would not have happened.”

Kuster said she will write in Joe Biden, “And we need to do that to save our democracy.”

All three Democrats at the Concord event focused on a Biden-versus-Trump matchup, remaining silent on Biden’s long-shot primary challengers.

Raskin said the stakes of this presidential race extend far beyond the borders of the US.

“The autocrats in Moscow, the theocrats in Saudi Arabia, the plutocrats who run the Republican Party, all of them are in league against democracy,” he said. “All of them are cheering for Donald Trump to come back into office, and meantime we have in President Biden a great leader who is committed to the common good of the country.”

Raskin commended Biden’s accomplishments, like passing a significant infrastructure package, and credited Biden with positive economic indicators, such as the high unemployment rate and a lower inflation rate than the rest of the western world.

Advertisement

“This is a very successful president who’s making democracy work, at the same time that he defends the entire structure of democracy against attack by Donald Trump,” he said.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter. Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.