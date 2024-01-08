Warren says Trump’s presidential chances should be left to voters, as Supreme Court agrees to decide if he can be barred from 2024 ballot

“I want to see it resolved at the ballot box because I don’t want there to be any question about the legitimacy of it,” said Warren, a Cambridge Democrat.

In an interview with WCVB -TV on Sunday, Warren said that while she thinks it’s “pretty clear that Donald Trump participated in an insurrection,” she wants to “beat him at the ballot box.”

Days after the Supreme Court said it would decide if former president Donald Trump can remain on the 2024 ballot amid efforts in multiple states to disqualify him over his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said she prefers that voters decide his fate.

Asked if Trump would still question the election’s legitimacy by claiming the election was “stolen,” Warren replied that “of course he will.”

“But it’s not just what he says, it’s what everybody else sees,” she said, before launching into a comparison of Trump and Biden’s political accomplishments.

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up Trump’s appeal of a Colorado court’s 4-3 ruling that he is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. In its decision, the Supreme Court recognized the need to act quickly in the case since state primaries are approaching. They’ll hear arguments in the case in early February.

Trump has also appealed a decision by Maine’s secretary of state to remove him from the state’s presidential primary ballot. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, ruled last month that Trump violated the 14th Amendment’s Section 3, which bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Those cases are among dozens of similar efforts in multiple states to disqualify Trump from Republican presidential primary ballots, including a lawsuit from a liberal group in Massachusetts.

During the interview, Warren was asked for her thoughts on Trump’s potential nomination despite encouraging a violent mob to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory three years ago.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found that Trump holds strong support from his party’s voters, with 61 percent of self-identifying Republicans saying they would choose him over rivals Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie.

“This is the big lie and the corrosive effect of a lie like that and having it repeated and repeated and repeated,” Warren said.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com.