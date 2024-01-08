fb-pixel11-year-old girl injured after being hit by falling tree branch in Hudson - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

11-year-old girl injured after being hit by falling tree branch in Hudson

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 8, 2024, 1 hour ago

An 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Hudson Monday morning with non-life threatening injuries after a tree limb fell and hit her on the head and arms, officials said.

Hudson Police responded to Falls Brook Road by Laurel Drive at 9:26 a.m. Monday.

The girl was getting out of a car on the way to a school bus when the limb fell on her and the car, said Lt. Roger Downing of the Hudson Police Department. About 8.5 inches of snow fell in Hudson on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The girl was transported to Marlborough Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Downing said.

The girl’s mother was also inside the car but was not hurt, Downing said.







Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

