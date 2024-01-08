11-year-old girl injured after being hit by falling tree branch in Hudson

An 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Hudson Monday morning with non-life threatening injuries after a tree limb fell and hit her on the head and arms, officials said.

Hudson Police responded to Falls Brook Road by Laurel Drive at 9:26 a.m. Monday.

The girl was getting out of a car on the way to a school bus when the limb fell on her and the car, said Lt. Roger Downing of the Hudson Police Department. About 8.5 inches of snow fell in Hudson on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.