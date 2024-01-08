‘I give the board an F’: In wake of Gay’s resignation, experts say Harvard Corporation must correct its own missteps

“I give the board an F,” said William Tierney, founding director of the Pullias Center for Higher Education at the University of Southern California.

The Harvard Corporation’s role in the debacle that culminated in Claudine Gay resigning her presidency after six months in office has left the university’s top governing body at an inflection point that will demand it either commit to change or allow detractors to chip away at the school’s reputation, education and governance experts said.

They’re among the most powerful people at one of the most powerful universities in the world, and they’re now targets of criticism and calls for them to quit over their most high-profile duty: picking Harvard’s president.

“They need to have, not just an informal [review],” he said. “That’s not good enough. There needs to be a formal study by the board for the board to figure out how this will never happen again, so the reputation of an important institution is not sullied.”

Board members did not respond this week to repeated Globe inquiries. A university spokesperson said Friday that senior board member Penny Pritzker “is not resigning,” and that board members don’t plan to comment further.

As university president, Gay led the board, the first Black person and second woman to do so. Her tenure in the top spot was the shortest in the school’s history. Gay’s former role is now filled by Alan Garber, the provost who became Harvard’s interim president last week after Gay stepped down following successive controversies stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

The board has 12 additional seats, 11 of which are currently filled. Those members, called fellows, are currently led by Pritzker, former secretary of commerce during the Obama administration, who joined the board in 2018. Fellows are often alumni, and include wealthy or influential leaders who, in addition to appointing the president, work to increase the endowment, oversee spending and policy decisions, and have a reputation for doing Harvard’s business in secret.

The Harvard Corporation is the smallest of the Ivy League university governing boards, even after doubling its membership in 2010, from six fellows to 12 (not including the university president). Harvard has a second but less powerful body, the Board of Overseers, a 30-member alumni panel elected each spring by Harvard graduates to staggered terms. Overseers consent to the corporation’s pick to lead the university and direct committees that review the university’s schools and departments.

Current board members who are Harvard degree holders include Timothy R. Barakett, Kenneth I. Chenault, Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Paul J. Finnegan, Karen Gordon Mills, Diana L. Nelson, Tracy Pun Palandjian, and Theodore V. Wells, Jr.

The remaining two are former Princeton University president Shirley M. Tilghman, who holds a honorary degree from Harvard, and Biddy Martin, former president of Amherst College.

In addition to its size, experts noted Harvard’s leadership is set apart from many other private universities by its lack of a university-wide faculty senate: a governing body of professors and researchers which usually works alongside a board of trustees to offer guidance on academic matters. In some cases, for example at Columbia University, a senate of faculty, students, and others consults with existing trustees to help select some of their successors.

“The norm is that a portion of the trustees are nominated by the faculty or by alumni or by some outside body, and the reason for that is to avoid a kind of self-perpetuating insularity,” said Robert Reich, former US labor secretary and public policy professor at the University of California at Berkeley, who previously served on the board of trustees at Dartmouth College and taught at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Reich has vocally criticized what he believes was the influence of wealthy donors and alumni on the board’s response to the rolling controversies Gay faced and said the board failed to offer a swift and bold response to outside criticism.

“It’s a huge mistake for any board of trustees, or in the case of Harvard, the board, to allow wealthy and influential alumni to have any kind of influence on what happens inside the university, or to even give the impression that wealthy alumni are having that kind of clout,” Reich said. “It just smells like an abuse of power.”

The board’s inability to proactively address Gay’s critics was just one of several missteps, experts said. They also pointed to the board’s failure to thoroughly vet Gay for potential plagiarism questions in her scholarship, and once she was appointed, to what they feel was insufficient support for her as campus unrest escalated over the Israel-Hamas war.

Although tensions first erupted on campus following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the board only issued its first statement about Gay two months later, on Dec. 12. That statement responded to allegations of plagiarism surfaced by several conservative news outlets and expressed support for Gay following her congressional testimony.

After further plagiarism allegations were levied against Gay, Harvard announced that a review had found additional examples of inadequate citation in her writings. In making the disclosure Harvard said the board concluded the instances “did not constitute research misconduct” by Gay.

The board’s second statement, published Tuesday, condemned “racist vitriol directed at” Gay in email and phone calls, but did not address the additional plagiarism allegations that were leveled against her the day before her resignation.

“The corporation’s governance process was a clear failure,” said Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, who teaches at the Yale School of Management and has written extensively about the transfer of power by chief executives to their successors.

“They hurt the institution and hurt individuals needlessly. President Gay was the wrong choice,” said Sonnenfeld, who holds three degrees from Harvard. “Her exit was handled ungraciously by the board. ... They threw her under the bus for their own mistake.”

Moving forward, experts offered a range of potential solutions for the board to consider. While none called for the resignation of Pritzker or other fellows, some did suggest a further expansion of the board, changes in how future members are selected, or measures that would increase transparency and provide checks on their authority.

Risa Lieberwitz, a professor of labor and employment law at Cornell University and general counsel for the American Association of University Professors, called on Harvard leadership to consider shifting to a shared governance structure and establishing a university-wide faculty senate to incorporate more input from professors and researchers.

“For a university to function as a university, with its public mission of education, teaching, and research, and public speech, the role of the board of trustees — or here the governing board — should be one of recognizing the limitations on its role,” she said.

Peter Malkin, a former Harvard overseer and major donor for whom the Malkin Athletic Center is named, said he believed it will be essential for board members to do some soul-searching before selecting the next president, and to give “very serious consideration to how their performance throughout this reflects on them and Harvard.”





Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.