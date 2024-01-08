Harvard interim president says university has been through ‘extraordinarily painful and disorienting time’

Garber, who as provost helped lead the university through the COVID-19 pandemic, said it is “crucial” for members of the university community to “bridge the fissures that have weakened our sense of community.” He pointed to concerns about how the university is addressing and combatting antisemitism and Islamophobia while maintaining free expression on campus since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Less than a week after Claudine Gay’s resignation , interim president Alan Garber , who served as provost for 12 years, said in an email to the Harvard community he can’t remember “a period of comparable tension on our campus and across our community” since he arrived as an undergrad there in 1973.

Harvard University’s interim president said Monday the school has “been through an extraordinarily painful and disorienting time,” but that Harvard remains “a university with a boundless ambition to advance knowledge and with the humility to learn from its shortcomings as well as its successes.”

He added the university needs to show the world “the immense worth of what we do here, notwithstanding our shortcomings.”

“We have been subjected to an unrelenting focus on fault lines that divide us, which has tested the ties that bind us as a community devoted to learning from one another,” Garber said. “President Gay’s resignation last week has added a deep sense of loss . . . I had great hopes for her presidency.”

Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, resigned Jan. 2, after her six-month term was derailed by controversies stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Moving past the interlocking controversies “will not be easy, especially in the face of persistent scrutiny, but we must rise to the challenge,” said Garber, who studied economics at Harvard as an undergraduate, and then earned a master’s and PhD from the Ivy League school, writing his dissertation on antibiotic resistance.

While pursuing his PhD, Garber simultaneously enrolled at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he earned a medical degree in 1983. He then completed a residency at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and returned to Stanford to teach for 25 years. He came back to Cambridge in 2011.

“It will take a willingness to approach each other in a spirit of goodwill, with an eagerness to listen as well as to speak, and with an appreciation of our common humanity when we encounter passionately held but opposing convictions,” he said Monday. “Whatever our individual views on contested issues, whatever our varied experiences and backgrounds, whatever part of Harvard we inhabit, we share an enormous stake in the learning undertaken here, in the ideas nurtured here, and in the discoveries shaped here that improve lives far beyond our campus.”

