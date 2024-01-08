‘A belt tightening’: Healey announces $375 million in spending cuts due to tax shortfalls

The cuts to the state’s $56 billion spending plan for fiscal 2024 won’t impact school funding or local aid, the administration said, nor are state officials planning to lay off any government employees. Budget officials plan to start cutting over the next few days, and don’t anticipate further cuts this fiscal year, which ends at the end of June.

Governor Maura Healey officially announced Monday that due to lower-than-expected tax revenue collections, the administration is cutting $375 million in spending, slashing hundreds of millions from programs that provide outreach for seniors, behavioral health supports, homeless shelters, prostate cancer research, and more than 60 others.

Healey officials also confirmed, as reported by the Globe Sunday night, that the administration will slice in half funding set aside for dozens of local earmarks as part of the spending cuts.

The cuts announced Monday were prompted by a shortfall of tax revenue, which is running $769 million, or about 4 percent, behind projections midway through the current fiscal year. December marked the sixth successive month that saw tax revenue fall below what state officials expected.

Matthew Gorzkowicz, the Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, said despite the dreary news, taxpayers should see the news as “a belt tightening.”

“We don’t see this as a recessionary environment,” the state’s top budget official said. “This is about fiscal responsibility and making sure our budget remains in balance. We can’t spend what we don’t have.”

The spending cuts mark a reversal for the governor, who just weeks ago waved off the possibility of mid-year cuts. Healey told the State House News Service last month — before the latest revenue figures came in — that she was not considering them.

The December revenue figures “really changed things for us,” Gorzkowicz said.

“We knew we needed to make some adjustments,” he added.

Gorzkowicz underscored that the cause for cuts is solely based on overpromised revenue projections, not spending on other items such as the emergency shelters or changes made as part of a tax cut bill last year.

He also added that administration is making cuts instead of dipping into the state’s surplus funds, because that pot of money is “for extraordinary circumstances” where revenues decline year over year.

Ultimately, Massachusetts is still in “a revenue growth environment,” albeit a slow one, he said. “Revenues aren’t meeting our expectations, but they are still growing.

State officials also announced Monday that they have reached a consensus revenue forecast for next fiscal year, which falls $208 million below the revenue figure it based this year’s budget on.

The consensus figure provides a basis for expected tax revenue that both the administration and Legislature use to craft their upcoming budgets for fiscal year 2025.

The figure estimates that there will be enough money from the so-called “millionaire’s tax” to support $1.3 billion in spending on education and transportation — a $300 million increase over last year’s budget.

“Our consensus revenue number is essentially flat in terms of new growth,” Gorzkowicz said Monday, noting that while the economy is growing, it is growing slowly.

He added, however, that the prospect of decreased increase rates and other positive signs “bodes well” for the coming year.

“We see this very much as creating a glide path to [fiscal year 2026],” he said.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.