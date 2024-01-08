Jamaica Plain man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for 2022 Cambridge bank robbery

Shabazz pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in August, prosecutors said.

Jalonni Shabazz, 42, who has also used the name Jalonni Tucker, was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Boston to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement .

A Jamaica Plain man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison following his guilty plea in a 2022 Cambridge bank robbery, prosecutors said.

Shabazz’s attorney declined to comment.

A man went into TD Bank on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge on May 2, 2022, wearing a royal blue baseball hat, a gray T-shirt, a medical mask, and a garment with a camouflage pattern around his neck, prosecutors said.

“The suspect handed the teller a note that read, ‘All of the Money — No Dye packs — or alarms,’ and then told the teller, ‘This is a robbery honey,’” the statement said.

The man fled on foot after receiving $2,200 in cash from the teller, prosecutors said.

A royal blue baseball hat, “consistent with that worn by the suspect in the robbery,” was found during a search nearby the bank, prosecutors said.

DNA on the hat belonged to Shabazz, prosecutors said, and analysis of surveillance video from the bank and his Facebook account found his features “to be consistent with that of the robbery suspect,” prosecutors said.

Shabazz was on supervised release during the time of the robbery, after being convicted in federal court in 2017 for two bank robberies, for which he was sentenced to 54 months in prison, prosecutors said.

