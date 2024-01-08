Ludlow man charged with child enticement, accused of trying to lure two young girls into car, police say

Wilson was initially ordered held on $15,040 bail, according to the statement. He was arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on personal recognizance, court records show.

Michael Wilson, of Ludlow, is facing charges of enticement of a child under 16 and disorderly conduct, according to the Monday statement.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly tried to lure two young girls into his car outside a Walgreens in Ludlow, Police Chief Daniel Valadas said in a statement.

He is due back in court March 19. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Monday night.

Advertisement

At 12:06 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a man watching two young girls near 65 East St., the statement said.

Upon arrival, officers found two women, later identified as the young girls’ mothers, talking with Wilson from the sidewalk while he sat in a gray Toyota Camry facing the opposite direction of the travel lane in which it was parked, blocking the lane, police said.

Wilson had allegedly watched the two young girls make a purchase at Walgreens before approaching them outside in the parking lot in an attempt to lure them into his car, according to police. The girls immediately went to find their parents nearby.

“I would like to commend the efforts and professionalism of the police officers, dispatchers and the shift sergeant for their quick response to a frantic 911 call,” Valadas said in the statement. “Their response led to a detailed and thorough on-scene investigation that resulted in an arrest to a very serious crime.”





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Insstagram @lila_hempel_edgers.