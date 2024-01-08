Forecasters warn of another impending blast of rain and wind while Mass. digs out from first snow storm

With southeast winds up to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible, trees and power lines could be blown down, resulting in power outages and difficult travel conditions, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch and flood watch that will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday for most of the state. The snowmelt combined with heavy rain could lead to flooding, forecasters said.

HAVERHILL — As Massachusetts residents were digging out from the first snow storm of the season, forecasters are warning about another rain and wind storm on the way.

“The calm after... and before the storm,” forecasters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While this weekend’s snowmaker has moved out to sea, we are gearing up for an impactful wind and rain maker tomorrow night and Wednesday.”

On Monday morning, as Massachusetts woke up to its first major snowstorm of the season, the people of Haverhill opened their blinds to a dubious extinction: they were among the communities that received the most snow, according to the National Weather Service, with 18 inches blanketing this city along the Merrimack River.

According to the National Weather Service, Haverhill received 18 inches of snow, trailing behind Lunenburg, which got 18.8 inches and Tyngsborough, which got 18.2 inches.

The highest snowfall totals were reported in communities in the central and northern parts of the state, as Ashburnham and Dunstable received 17.5 inches; Leominster got 17.4 inches; and Ayer, Groveland, and Methuen each got 17 inches, according to the weather service.

In downtown Haverhill, snowbanks clogged sidewalks as cars pushed gently through slush, but a bluebird day had most in high spirits about something that has been all-too lacking in recent years: proper snow.

“We haven’t had snow like this in years, so it was so pretty to wake up to,” said Brynn Andrews as she cleaned off her car in a lot next to her apartment building on the river. “The last few times we were were told there was going to be a ton of snow, there wasn’t, so I was surprised it actually happened.”

But, Andrews added, she works from home, so “if I had to go out and drive in this, I might feel differently.”

Kevin Gregg would probably agree with that. He had pulled his white van into the alley next to the Salvation Army to drop off some donations, and that was about as far as he went. After slipping and sliding and going nowhere (except almost into the door of a shiny new Mercedes SUV parked right next to him), he was trying to dig his tires out using a cutting board he had rattling around in the back of the van, using a combination of floor mats and rubber mats under his tires to give him enough traction to try to get out. It wasn’t working.

Up the street at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, employee Brandon Suero was trying his best to shovel through huge snow drifts that had buried the sidewalk out front.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this much, but it happens. This is New England. You have to expect it. But I didn’t think we’d get the most snow of anyone.”

Martin Lewis, who was trudging through snowbanks on Merrimack Street, said he was not surprised to wake to 18 inches on the ground.

“The way it was coming down last night, I actually thought it was going to be a little bit more,” said Lewis, a 53-year-old from the city. “We haven’t had it in a while, so it’s nice to see. I’m happy.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.