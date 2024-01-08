Mattapan man sentenced to federal prison for witness intimidation

Court records show that Pinnock was sentenced in 2014 to eight years in prison on the trafficking charge. He was released on Dec. 8, 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He remained on supervised release.

Mark Pinnock, 32, was working as an Amazon driver and was on probation after a federal conviction for sex trafficking a minor when he encountered the woman and exposed himself in July 2022, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement issued Monday.

A Mattapan man who exposed himself to a cleaning lady at a condominium complex in Brockton and then tried to intimidate her to prevent her from testifying against him was sentenced to 33 months in prison, according to federal prosecutors and court records.

Advertisement

When the woman reported the exposure incident to Brockton police, federal probation officials sought to revoke Pinnock’s probation for alleged open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, court records show.

One week before a hearing in the matter, Pinnock recruited a co-conspirator from North Carolina to visit the victim at work. The co-conspirator pretended he worked for the state, told the woman not to testify in court, and held his hand in his pocket “in a threatening manner,” Levy said in the statement.

Pinnock next sent anonymous encrypted messages to the security office at the condo complex saying, “let the cleaning lady know” she would be arrested by immigration officials if she went to court, according to Levy’s statement.

Pinnock followed up with three anonymous calls to the ICE tip line in an attempt to have the victim detained for being unlawfully present in the United States. Pinnock also falsely claimed that she was gang-affiliated, Levy said.

In October, Pinnock entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of witness intimidation.

“This crime was personal and it was calculated,” Assistant US Attorney Mackenzie A. Queenin wrote in a five-page sentencing memorandum filed Jan. 1.

Advertisement

Pinnock sexually victimized the woman “because he thought he could do so without consequence” and he “doubled down when he got caught,” the memo said.

On Friday, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Pinnock to 33 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.