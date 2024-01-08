In Somerville’s Davis Square, a bookstore curated to connect with the community

But it wasn’t until Hossain moved from Colorado to Somerville last year with her fiancée, leaving behind her life as a sales and events executive in the corporate hospitality sector, that her dream truly began to materialize.

From her days spent ambling in and out of the Levittown Public Library in Long Island, N.Y., where she grew up — arms stacked with heaps of new titles — to her time studying English literature at the University of California, Los Angeles, the 31-year-old has always fantasized about curating her own literary space.

“When we moved, it was an opportunity for me to have a fresh start,” said Hossain. “I had the choice of either going back [to hospitality] or doing something else that I’ve been wanting to do my entire life... I was like, ‘Do I just continue this life doing things that pay the bills, or do I go for something at least once in my life, and stop being such a chicken about it?’”

She chose the latter. And next month, she’ll open Narrative, her very own bookshop in Davis Square.

The opportunity to pivot presented itself in early December, when Hossain was walking to her bank in the neighborhood. On her way there, she noticed a “for lease” sign outside of a vacant storefront at 387 Highland Ave.

Something came over her, and before she knew it she was on the phone with the leasing agent setting up a meeting.

“And then it just started going from there,” she said.

Since then, Hossain has been working on developing the bookstore — a business she described as a “one-woman show” — with the “incredible” support of her fiancée, family, and friends.

Although the shop’s interior is still under construction, and all that welcomes passersby is a makeshift sign that reads “coming soon” in the front window, Hossain hopes to open Narrative to the public sometime in February.

The space isn’t particularly big — around 500 square feet, according to Hossain. But a small store is a perfect starting point, she said, because it will allow her to closely curate the book selection to cater to the Davis Square community, while staying true to her initial vision.

“I want it to really feel personal to everybody,” she said. “A lot of this is setting down roots, creating community, and really connecting with the town here.”

The shop will host a selection of books — both new and used, fiction and nonfiction — with a diversity-based focus, she said. In addition, Hossain hopes to eventually use the space to host community events.

Diversity is central to Hossain’s mission in bookselling: After immigrating with her family from Dhaka, Bangladesh to Long Island when she was 11, Hossain said she found it difficult to find books and stories that reflected her own identity and experience.

Despite her love of reading, this lack of representation at times provoked a “lonely, isolating feeling,” which she said seems to be a common experience for immigrants and minority groups in the US.

“I feel like if you can find a book that can have some commonality with your experience, it’s just so comforting; it’s the best feeling,” she said. “And I want to provide that for people.”

While the store’s selection will largely be based around diversity and inclusion, Hossain also hopes to garner community feedback and tailor the shop to the needs and interests of Davis Square residents.

“I do have a very specific vision for the shop, but in a lot of ways, I really want to leave it open to evolving and changing,” Hossain said. “I really want it to be community-driven.”

So far, Hossain said she’s received positive feedback and support from people who have learned about her shop opening soon.

Nearby residents have expressed excitement on Narrative’s Instagram account, saying they’re eager to have a local spot to pick up new titles. After McIntyre and Moore Booksellers closed its doors in Davis Square more than a decade ago, nearby residents have had to venture to Porter Square and Harvard Square to get their literary fixes.

Andrew Ferreira, 58, said he rarely leaves Davis Square. It’s had everything he’s needed throughout the 11 years he’s lived in the area, from his local bank to his favorite spots to eat.

Now, it will have books.

“I want to keep the money in the neighborhood,” said Ferreira.

Davis Square should prove a welcoming spot for Hossain to set up shop, according to Terri Ralff, 60, who moved to the area from nearby Cambridge in May.

“I think people tend to really rally around small businesses in this area — at least that’s what I’ve noticed,” Ralff said.

City Councilor Lance Davis, whose ward includes Davis Square, said he’s heard feedback from residents specifically requesting a bookstore in the area.

“I’m thrilled about it, it’s hard to imagine anyone would not be thrilled by it,” Davis said. “The small business atmosphere is one of the top things that people say they love about Davis Square.”

This is true for Alex Landa, 33, who moved to the neighborhood from Brighton six years ago, after initially being drawn by the “small-town feel” fostered by its businesses and communities.

After the city’s planning board in 2022 approved plans for building lab and commercial space along Elm and Grove streets, some residents worried about the future of the area.

But the arrival of an independent business like Narrative may serve as a beacon of hope for retaining the square’s charm.

“I like the whole small business thing. I like that a bookstore is coming now,” Landa said. “Let small be small, let sacred be sacred.”

For Hossain, the opportunity to open Narrative is just that — something sacred.

“I get to talk to people about books for my living, share books, and create community for a living,” she said. “I get to live a dream.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.