Needham police warn of mail thefts, urge residents to avoid public mailboxes

They have also allegedly been going into “stand alone mailboxes” in busier neighborhoods, such as ones at Great Plain Avenue and Maple Street, as well as one at Brookline and Falcon streets, according to police, who warned against using any public mail dropoff.

Thieves have allegedly been using keys to open mailboxes at mail drop-off locations and stealing mail inside, police said in a social media post . Other towns have been affected as well, police said.

Needham police warned the public Monday of mailbox “phishing” in the town and urged them to bring their outgoing mail into a post office instead of trusting public boxes, according to a post from the department.

“We are pleading with you to stop using these mail slots. The suspects continue to come back because of the quantity of mail they find,” police wrote. “Other towns have been hit as well.”

There are more than 25 mail collection points in Needham, none of which are currently considered safe to use, according to police.

“We are asking you to STOP USING THEM IMMEDIATELY,” police said.

Mail should instead be taken directly to the post office while it is open, police said.

Those who have used the drop-off locations should monitor their bank statements over the coming months and should call police at 781-455-7570 if there are any irregularities, police said.

Those who used those locations do not need to call police immediately, according to the post.

In late 2022, Needham, along with other neighboring communities, was targeted for mail thefts by thieves looking to steal checks, authorities said.

