Who is Neri Oxman, architect and former MIT professor at center of plagiarism controversy?

“For each of the four paragraphs in question, I properly credited the original source’s author(s) with references at the end of each of the subject paragraphs, and in the detailed bibliography end pages of the dissertation,” Oxman said. “In these four paragraphs, however, I did not place the subject language in quotation marks, which would be the proper approach for crediting the work. I regret and apologize for these errors.”

Oxman said Thursday in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, after the first Business Insider piece ran online that there were “errors” with four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation titled “Material-based Design Computation.”

Business Insider last week reported allegations that Neri Oxman , an architect and former MIT professor who’s married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman, had allegedly committed plagiarism in her 2010 doctoral dissertation for MIT and in other academic writings.

Business Insider published its second story Friday evening, reporting that Oxman “stole sentences and whole paragraphs from Wikipedia, other scholars, and technical documents in her academic writing.”

Oxman hasn’t responded publicly to findings in the second Business Insider piece.

The allegations come on the heels of her husband’s public campaign to have Claudine Gay removed as Harvard University president. Gay resigned last week amid allegations of plagiarism in her academic writing as well as concerns about campus antisemitism as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

Here’s a quick primer on Oxman.

Professional career - Oxman is a well-known architect and designer whose work has been featured at the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Centre Georges Pompidou, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna, and Boston Museum of Science, according to prior Globe reporting and her biography on the MIT website.

Her exhibition “Material Ecology” was mounted at the MoMA in 2020.

“From tree bark and crustacean shells to silkworm webs and human breath, nature shapes Neri Oxman’s innovative design and production processes,” says the MOMA website, which includes a link to view the exhibition virtually. “As a designer, architect, and founding director of The Mediated Matter Group at the MIT Media Lab, Oxman has developed not only new ways of thinking about materials, objects, buildings, and construction methods, but also new frameworks for interdisciplinary—and even interspecies—collaborations.”

MIT tenure - Oxman became a tenured professor at MIT in 2017, the Globe has reported.

She founded and directed the Mediated Matter research group at MIT Media Lab, her online bio says.

“Oxman coined the term, and pioneered the field of, Material Ecology, which considers computation, fabrication, and the material itself as inseparable dimensions of design. In this approach, products and buildings are biologically informed and digitally engineered by, with and for, Nature,” her MIT bio says.

She left MIT in 2021, a school spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

Brad Pitt connection - The Globe reported in April 2018 that Oxman and Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt were rumored to be romantically involved.

“What’s the evidence? There isn’t much except that Pitt has been spotted on the MIT campus a few times, most recently last fall when he and Oxman posed, with others, for a picture that has since been removed from Instagram,” the Globe’s Mark Shanahan wrote at the time. “Another photo, which does still exist on the social media site, shows Pitt with a group of MIT students at the Media Lab.”

Oxman, who was previously married to the celebrated Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov, told the New York Times in a story that ran in October 2018 that she was not dating the movie star but was instead dating Ackman, whom she married in January 2019.

Ackman said Sunday night via X that Pitt and Oxman never had a romantic relationship.

Pitt “called and expressed interest in her work,” Ackman wrote. “He came to visit Neri’s lab once or twice, and she met him once in San Francisco in connection with a cultural architecture project idea he was working on that did not go forward. There was nothing questionable about her relationship with the actor. It was totally professional.”

Epstein donation - Oxman came under scrutiny in 2019 when it emerged that Mediated Matter, her MIT group, had received a $125,000 donation four years earlier tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges alleging he sexually abused numerous underage girls.

Oxman said in 2019 that she met Epstein just once in 2015 at a meeting with then-Media Lab head Joi Ito.

“This is the first and only time I met Epstein,” Oxman said in a statement. “Joi assured me that Epstein was an approved donor who wished to devote his fortune to science and technology, in part to make amends for wrongs he committed earlier in his life.”

After the meeting, Oxman said in 2019, Ito twice asked her to write notes thanking Epstein for his contributions. She, along with other professors, were invited to dine with Epstein on several occasions, though she said she never attended. And in 2017, Ito requested that her design lab, which often produced donor gifts for the university, send a token of appreciation to Epstein: a grapefruit-sized, 3-D printed marble with a base that lit up. It came with a pair of gloves to avoid getting fingerprints on the surface.

“Joi vouched for Epstein and his sincerity about his desire to do good,” said Oxman in 2019. “I took him at his word. From Epstein’s gifts to the Media Lab, my group received $125,000 with MIT’s requirement that it be kept confidential so as to not enhance his reputation by association with MIT, and with the understanding that he would not be considered a sponsor of our group’s research or have any involvement in how the funds were spent. I regret having received funds from Epstein, and deeply apologize to my students for their inadvertent involvement in this mess.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.