Another storm system takes shape, expected to bring heavy rains, high winds to region Tuesday night

Another storm system is already taking shape across the middle of the country. The water-vapor loop from late morning shows an upper level low pressure system across the panhandle of Oklahoma with copious amounts of moisture being pulled northward ahead of it. This storm system will have an impact here in New England but also across a large area of the country.

Bright blue sky and glistening snow greeted New Englanders Monday, but the scene will take a radical turn as we head for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is responsible for issuing watches, warnings, and advisories, and nearly every state has some weather hazard to be concerned with. Many of these are a result of the same storm system which will impact us Tuesday night and Wednesday.

There are flood watches and high-wind watches posted for parts of our area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wind and water will be the two main impacts from this upcoming storm system. It will also be very warm for January, reaching the 50s! This will help melt much of the snow cover.

High-wind watches are posted for eastern areas of southern New England as well as the higher elevations of the Berkshires. NOAA

Flood watches are also posted for nearly the entire region due to upcoming rain and melting snow. NOAA

Rain is likely to arrive during the evening Tuesday and then become steadier and heavier throughout the overnight hours before tapering off just after the morning commute on Wednesday. You can expect some rather unusual tropical downpours as the air will be as moist as it gets this time of year. The image below shows how the rain is forecast to accumulate, according to one model. Notice that amounts go over to inches in many places and this is one of the reasons for the flood watches.

Rainfall accumulations of 1-3 inches are lifely in much of New England Tuesday night and Wednesday. WeatherBELL

With temperatures well into the 50s on Wednesday, the existing snow and its water content will also end up in the ground.

There is up to 2 inches of water content in the snowpack across parts of southern New England. NOAA

All of this water will create urban street flooding, some stream flooding, and also basement flooding for those of you that are susceptible to that issue. I would check your sump pumps over the next couple of days to be sure they are in good working order. This is something we normally don’t expect in January.

Flash flood guidance shows all of southern New England at risk of some freshwater flooding on Wednesday. NOAA

Strong winds will also be an issue Tuesday night into the first part of Wednesday. A strong southerly flow of air is going to accompany this storm. Winds could gust over 50 miles per hour especially along the coastline, and it won’t be surprising if some areas reach as high as 65 or even 70 m.p.h. near the open water. This scenario can create scattered or even potentially widespread power outages. The strongest wind will occur in roughly a 6-hour window from 1 a.m. until about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

An area of strong wind gusts is forecast to cross all of New England on Wednesday. WeatherBELL

Some coastal flooding is likely at the time of high tide on Wednesday. Here we see the forecast tide gauge in Providence. NOAA

More rain is possible Saturday, but that could be snow across ski country. January’s active pattern rolls along.