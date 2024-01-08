Almost 2 years after Newport Cliff Walk collapse, repairs are still elusive

Now, almost two years and one smaller collapse later, the city still hasn’t been able to find the funding to repair that section. The state issued a disaster declaration in an effort to get some federal help, but U.S. highway officials said, in short, no: The repair project wasn’t eligible for federal emergency relief money because of the type of trail it is.

NEWPORT, R.I. — On a seasonably chilly day in March 2022, a small section of the Newport Cliff Walk collapsed into the waters below, causing a splash and leaving a hole in the City by the Sea.

So now it’s back to the beginning of the proverbial path. The city is seeking a new federal grant, and the state’s U.S. senators have put in for an earmark for Cliff Walk that hasn’t passed Congress yet. All the while, some say that one potential outcome to consider for the damaged section is not rebuilding, but instead making the temporary detour a permanent one.

“Personally, I think it needs to be part of the conversation,” said William Riccio, the city’s director of public services. “But obviously everybody would like to restore it the way it was.”

So far, though, the city hasn’t yet found outside funding to do it. The cash gap raises questions about the best way to manage a beloved piece of infrastructure on a perilous parcel of coastline. Cliffs, like old men in mountains, tend to collapse over time. What do you do when that happens? Do you repair, and count on a different outcome? Or do you pull back from the vulnerable area?

Faced with those questions, the city is still pursuing outside funds for a full repair. A comprehensive rebuild would bear significant costs: $13.75 million.

According to Riccio, the city is seeking federal money through a new infrastructure program called the PROTECT grant to reinforce and repair the section of Cliff Walk. If the city gets that grant, the federal government would pay for 80 percent of the costs, while the city would pick up 20 percent, or a little under $3 million of the $13.75 million, Riccio said.

If the city didn’t get outside help, that’s a lot of money for Newport taxpayers to bear alone, Riccio noted.

“Fifteen million dollars to fight Mother Nature — she’s going to get you every time,” said Riccio, rounding up a bit to illustrate the point. “Is that truly the responsible thing to do? I don’t know.”

Newport's Cliff Walk is closed between Webster Street and Narragansett Avenue, and visitors must detour around the damaged area. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

One thing the city will do in the meantime is improve the detour. Right now there’s no sidewalk on Webster Street, which is one of the streets people have to walk down on the detour. The city is planning to install one to make the route safer.

The good news for the city is that basically everyone seems to agree that visitors haven’t avoided walking the Cliff Walk since the detour went into place. It’s a fairly short one, adding just a few minutes to the trip, and it’s still plenty picturesque.

One bit of less-good news is that the owner of the property adjacent to the Cliff Walk section — a large private estate — has expressed no interest in the city trying to move the Cliff Walk inland a bit to get away from the apparently vulnerable stretch, according to Riccio.

So that leaves a smaller set of options. And of those, repair is still the word of the day in Newport.

“The Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s most important assets and the city is relentlessly pursuing every available funding source for its repair,” said Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport’s mayor. “The city is leaving no stone unturned, from working wiith our federal delegation to apply for other federal grants to lobbying the state for funding.”

In Newport, the mayor serves as the chair of the City Council, while a city manager runs the day-to-day operations.

Khamsyvoravong said the city is moving forward with engineering work to make sure the repairs are shovel-ready once funding is secured.

Another potential source of money for the Cliff Walk is still pending in Congress. US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse included $5 million for the Cliff Walk in the Senate’s transportation, housing and urban development appropriations bill, but the funding depends on the passage of final bills. It also wouldn’t come close to funding the full repair of the closed section.

Meanwhile Governor Dan McKee’s office is suggesting some news about the Cliff Walk might be in the offing, offering no firm details but a somewhat firm timeline.

“Over the last few months, the Governor and his team have been working with the Mayor on alternate solutions for the Cliff Walk, one of Rhode Island’s top attractions that draws over a million visitors per year,” Olivia DaRocha, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in an email. “We expect to have an announcement on this in the coming weeks.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.