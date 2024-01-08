N.H. sends cease-and-desist letter to DNC, tells them to quit claiming the state’s early primary is ‘meaningless’

Formella’s office took issue with a letter the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee sent Jan. 5 to the New Hampshire Democratic Party. The DNC’s letter called New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 contest “meaningless” and said the NHDP should “educate the public” about that fact.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella sent a cease-and-desist letter Monday warning national Democrats that their recent messaging about the state’s unsanctioned early primary contest had ventured into the realm of voter suppression.

State and national leaders have long been at loggerheads over the Democratic presidential nominating calendar. President Biden successfully nudged the DNC to recognize South Carolina, rather than New Hampshire, as having the first-in-the-nation primary. But officials in the Granite State carried on with plans for their traditional contest, in keeping with a state law that requires their primary to be held at least seven days ahead of any similar contest.

Advertisement

That’s why Biden is skipping New Hampshire’s contest, and the DNC is warning that Democratic candidates won’t win any delegates for their performance in the state.

Regardless of whether the DNC awards delegates, the Democratic primary in New Hampshire is not “meaningless,” and statements to the contrary are “false, deceptive, and misleading,” Formella’s office said. His letter warned that telling potential New Hampshire voters the election is “meaningless” or soliciting anyone else to make such statements violates state law by attempting to prevent or deter voters from participating.

Formella’s office said its review of this matter is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter. Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.