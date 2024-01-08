Officials identify Sunderland man who died after being struck by car in Hadley

Officials on Monday released the name of the 33-year-old Sunderland man who died early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on Route 116 in Hadley.

Melvin L. Wilson was struck by a car at about 5:30 a.m. while he was walking south along the edge of the divided highway, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was found unresponsive and taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died, officials said.