Officials identify Sunderland man who died after being struck by car in Hadley

Officials on Monday released the name of the 33-year-old Sunderland man who died early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on Route 116 in Hadley.
Melvin L. Wilson was struck by a car at about 5:30 a.m. while he was walking south along the edge of the divided highway, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was found unresponsive and taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died, officials said.
Emergency responders, including Hadley police and State Police, went to the scene after the vehicle’s driver, a 29-year-old Deerfield woman, called 911, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Hadley police, State Police, and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.
